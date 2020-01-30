Jessica Simpson reveals that she kissed Justin Timberlake after her divorce

fake images
This, we promise, will leave you speechless.
On Wednesday, Jessica Simpson walked Jimmy Kimmel through his new memories Open book in Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere she revealed that ex Nick Lachey He was not the only famous boybander he kissed. While remembering his failure Mickey Mouse Club audition in the 90s and recruitment Chuck Norris To help improve her acting skills, the "With You,quot; singer shared that she had a brief adventure with Justin Timberlake after her and the 98 degrees Frontman divorced in 2006.
"After divorcing and not having a relationship, I was, like in my house, we shared a nostalgic kiss, but I thought: & # 39; Oh, this is interesting & # 39;" he recalled. "And he took out his phone and started writing. And I was like,‘ Okay, I hope that is not, like, another girl. Like, did I stick my tongue out too much or, you know? "
Just wait, the story gets even better. "But apparently he and Ryan Gosling "He bet who would kiss me first when they were 12," he continued. "And so, he sent a text message to Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like,‘ Oh, it's fine. Um … Then we didn't kiss again. That's done. & # 39; "
But, if Simpson, 12, got his way, he would have chosen the La La Land actor instead. "Ryan was the one I was, like … when I was 12, it was like,‘ This guy is great and he's from Canada, "he said. "I don't know where that is on the map, but I really think that is amazing." And there was something so cute about him. But Justin won the bet. "
Shifting gears, Kimmel, who declared himself a big fan of NewlywedsHe played the famous clip of the 2003 MTV reality show when Simpson admitted that he thought buffalo wings were made of real buffalo meat. Enjoying the moment, the "Public Affair,quot; singer said that she still sees her from time to time: "We will come back and watch videos. It's funny. It's good."
After professing his love for the program, Kimmel threw Simpson a Newlyweds Restart idea to bring back the show.
"I don't know what's going on between you, but … I know Nick is married. You are married. Everyone has three children," he began. "Everyone should move to a house together and do that show … That would be a great show. I just say, if they are interested."
He added: "I will buy you a house … I will buy you a very small house with many cameras."
Watch Jessica swear loyalty to the Gosling team and revive her The just married days in the video above!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.