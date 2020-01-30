Jessica Simpson reveals that she kissed Justin Timberlake after her divorce

This, we promise, will leave you speechless.

On Wednesday, Jessica Simpson walked Jimmy Kimmel through his new memories Open book in Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere she revealed that ex Nick Lachey He was not the only famous boybander he kissed. While remembering his failure Mickey Mouse Club audition in the 90s and recruitment Chuck Norris To help improve her acting skills, the "With You,quot; singer shared that she had a brief adventure with Justin Timberlake after her and the 98 degrees Frontman divorced in 2006.

"After divorcing and not having a relationship, I was, like in my house, we shared a nostalgic kiss, but I thought: & # 39; Oh, this is interesting & # 39;" he recalled. "And he took out his phone and started writing. And I was like,‘ Okay, I hope that is not, like, another girl. Like, did I stick my tongue out too much or, you know? "