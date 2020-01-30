Jessica Simpson does not believe that John Mayer is surprised with the memory

While Jessica Simpson He did not say John mayer Beforehand that he would be discussing his past relationship in a memory, he doesn't think he will be surprised by what he said.

The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer and the intermittent romance of the 42-year-old musician finally ended in 2007 after almost a year. In Open bookSimpson says that Mayer repeatedly told him "he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally." He also details his problem with drinking in the past and says that I was constantly worried that "I was not smart enough,quot; for him, adding: "My anxiety would increase and another drink would be useful. It was the beginning of my dependence on alcohol for mask my nerves. "

"I don't think you're surprised (by the book)," Simpson told New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday. "He knows these stories."

When asked how she would react if Mayer tries to use this bulb for her benefit, she told the newspaper: "I don't care."

Mayer has not commented on his memoirs.