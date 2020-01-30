Jessica Simpson admits she was drunk during the 2017 appearance on & # 39; Ellen & # 39; and also kissed Justin Timberlake after separating from Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson is currently promoting her new memories Open book Giving multiple interviews to different media. And, the 39-year-old singer talks about everything from her struggles with addiction to her first marriage to Nick Lachey.

While talking with him Today is the show, Simpson admitted that she was drunk during her appearance in May 2017 in The Ellen DeGeneres show. And she says the video is so shameful that she can't watch it.

"I can't even watch the interview," Simpson explained. "" It was a weak moment for me and I wasn't in the right place. I had started a spiral and couldn't reach myself … and that was with alcohol. "

While talking with DeGeneres, Simpson was dragging the words and didn't make much sense, making comments like "We have an IUD." Nothing will enter that uterus "when discussing how she was pregnant during her two previous appearances in the program, but was not pregnant at that time.

Simpson also told DeGeneres during the interview that she had been with her husband Eric Johnson for seven years, and that she did not believe she had a seven-year relationship "other than with a woman."

Everyone who saw it was confused, even DeGeneres, and the comments on social media were not friendly. One person wrote that Simpson could barely "put together a coherent sentence,quot;, and they were "embarrassed,quot; by the singer because the interview was so painful to watch.

Simpson writes in his memoirs that he committed suicide with drinks and pills during that time.

On a lighter note, Simpson told Jimmy Kimmel when he stopped. Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week she auditioned for The new Mickey Mouse club in the early 1990s, but did not form the cast that included Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. However, all remained in the same social circle.

“Throughout life, we all find out about each other. We were on the same circuit, ”he explained. “I met Justin Timberlake very well. After (my) divorce and that he was out of a relationship, he was at home and we shared a nostalgic kiss. I thought: "Oh, this is interesting."

After the kiss, Simpson said Timberlake immediately took out his phone and started texting. She thought he was texting another girl, and wondered if she had stuck out her tongue too much.

"But apparently he and Ryan Gosling had bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12, so he sent a text message to Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like," Oh, okay, so don't we kiss again That is done. "I don't even know how much they bet. Mr. knows! I would have to ask Justin," Simpson said.

Ad

The fashion designer is now married to Johnson, a former NFL player, and they share three children. However, Jessica Simpson admitted that when she was little, she would have chosen Ryan Gosling over Justin Timberlake because "there was something so cute." The notebook actor.



Post views:

0 0