Jennifer Lopez shades Shakira before her joint Super Bowl halftime show

Facebook

While the creator of hits & # 39; Hips Don & # 39; t Lie & # 39; promotes the Super Bowl halftime show as a joint concert, the singer of & # 39; On the Floor & # 39; It makes it look like it's only yours.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Lopez is adding fuel to rumors of disputes with his part-time Super Bowl co-star Shakira Only a few days before the big show. While Shakira was promoting the concert on Facebook as a joint concert, J.Lo made it look like it was only his.

On the page of Shakira there was a header that presented them both together, while in J.Lo, the creator of hits "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie" was missing. The heading boasted "Hustlers"Actress alone as if she were the main star in the next sporting event.

Jennifer Lopez disapproves of Shakira

The image went viral and generated criticism, and J.Lo's team apparently learned about it. While the "All I Have" singer did not comment, the Facebook header quickly transformed into an image of her along with her co-head Shakira.

Jennifer Lopez changes her Facebook screen after criticism

When the official announcement was first made in September 2019, the organizers made it very clear that J.Lo was going to share the stage with Shakira. However, J.Lo was not happy with that.

It is rumored that J.Lo was angry because he originally enlisted as a single interpreter. "Initially, she believed the part-time show was only her own, only for the NFL and Pepsi (the sponsor of the Super Bowl part-time show) to add Shakira later," a source told LoveBScott in December.

"There were initial plans for them to perform a significant part of the halftime show together, but that's out of the window. As of now, they only plan to appear briefly together at the end of the set. There is no real fight, but there is definitely a chill in the air between the two stars, "said the source.