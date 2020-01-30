Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will pay a "sincere,quot; tribute to Kobe Bryant in the Super Bowl

%MINIFYHTMLcd29137c818dc10033cbf6a60215c4b911% %MINIFYHTMLcd29137c818dc10033cbf6a60215c4b912%

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are preparing for a great performance in the Super Bowl, but it also comes after great sadness in the entertainment industry. As you know, Kobe Bryant died in cash from a helicopter and many have been paying tribute to the basketball legend.

That said, the artists promise to do the same at the big event.

Apparently, it will be something really "sincere."

This is what the singers revealed during the Super Bowl press conference.

They also opened up on their reactions upon learning of the athlete's premature death.

J.Lo. He recalled learning about the accident of his fiance Alex Rodriguez.

She remembered how: "Alex came to me with tears in his eyes and said:" You won't believe what happened. "I was devastated. I knew Kobe really well. I knew Kobe and Vanessa more in passing. He had come to me last show in Las Vegas, both of us, like a night date and we had a beautiful night that night. "

‘I think about how horrible it must be for her right now. I just prayed for God to guide her at every moment because she has three more babies to care for and I only wish that the nightmare is over but that it won't happen. That's life and we have to go on. But at the same time, it affects us and will affect us forever. "

As for their joint performance, Jennifer and Shakira can only hope to spread "love and kindness and bring everyone together."

‘I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday. We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country, "said Shakira.

And like him, ladies hope to be an inspiration to young people around the world, including yours, that everything is possible.



