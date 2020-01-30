Jennifer Lopez and Shakira promise to honor Kobe Bryant in the Super Bowl

Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Jennifer Lopez Y Shakirathey promise to deliver an emotional and "sincere,quot; tribute to Kobe Bryant in the Super Bowl 2020.
At the Super Bowl press conference, the two artists revealed their reactions upon learning of the helicopter crash. According to Lopez, his fiance Alex Rodriguez It was he who told her about Kobe's death. "Alex came to me with tears in his eyes and said: & # 39; You will not believe what happened & # 39;. I was devastated. I knew Kobe really well," he explained. "I knew Kobe and Vanessa more in passing. I had come to my last show in Las Vegas, both of us, as a night date and we had a beautiful night that night."
She adds: "I think about how horrible it must be for her right now. I just prayed for God to guide her at every moment because she has three more babies to take care of and I just wish the nightmare was over, but it's not going to be "That's life and we have to continue. But at the same time, it affects us and will affect us forever."
She and Shakira reveal that they hope to "spread love and kindness and unite everyone,quot; with their Sunday performance. "I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday. We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country," Shakira said.
And, like Kobe, the two women want to inspire the nation and children from minority communities who would not normally see women of color on stage. Shakira said his Sunday performance is a "palpable example of how everything is possible,quot; and proof that they are "redefining paradigms about age, race and background."
"It really doesn't matter where you are from, how old you are or where you come from, what matters is the message and what you have to say. We have a lot to say."
Jennifer also intervened: "When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the girls in the world to have that, see that. Two Latinas are doing this right now, in this country right now, it's very enriching for us. I am very proud to be able to help convey that message. "
Fans can see powerful artists sing and dance during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday!