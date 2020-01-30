Jennifer Lopez and Shakira promise to honor Kobe Bryant in the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakirathey promise to deliver an emotional and "sincere,quot; tribute to Kobe Bryant in the Super Bowl 2020.

At the Super Bowl press conference, the two artists revealed their reactions upon learning of the helicopter crash. According to Lopez, his fiance Alex Rodriguez It was he who told her about Kobe's death. "Alex came to me with tears in his eyes and said: & # 39; You will not believe what happened & # 39;. I was devastated. I knew Kobe really well," he explained. "I knew Kobe and Vanessa more in passing. I had come to my last show in Las Vegas, both of us, as a night date and we had a beautiful night that night."

She adds: "I think about how horrible it must be for her right now. I just prayed for God to guide her at every moment because she has three more babies to take care of and I just wish the nightmare was over, but it's not going to be "That's life and we have to continue. But at the same time, it affects us and will affect us forever."