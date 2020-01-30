Jay Cutler jokes about the physicist since the retirement of the NFL: "I'm Dad Bod,quot;

The Chicago Bears quarterback played 12 professional football seasons before his retirement in 2017. Two years later, Jay cutler he is a dedicated and practical outdoor father for him and Kristin CavallariThey are three children.
"I'm dad bod," he laughs in this clip from tonight's new video. Very cavallari, answering a question from a retired NFL teammate Zach Miller about your current training regime. During dinner with his former teammate of the Bears during a trip to the City of Wind, Cavallari, also present, sits next to Miller's wife, Kristen, on the other side of the table. Cutler assures the group: "I agree."
"Hey, as long as you accept it," replies Miller, who ended his term with the Bears in 2019 and spends most of his old friend's post-professional football tips. Understandably, Cutler says he is still navigating the new chapter himself.
"There is a lot of time you have to fill out," says the athlete. "And I think some people realize quickly, and others don't."
But Cutler's responsibilities to his children keep him busy, and he remains active playing basketball with some of his classmates' parents. In addition, "Mow the lawn three times a week," Cavallari intervenes happily.
Meet the Chicago friends of the couples in the clip above!
