Japan seeks arrests of 3 Americans accused of helping to escape from Ghosn

TOKYO – Japanese prosecutors issued arrest warrants on Thursday against three Americans suspected of helping former Nissan president Carlos Ghosn flee the country, where he was awaiting trial on charges of financial irregularities.
Mr. Ghosn surprised the world and embarrassed the Japanese authorities when he left his home in Tokyo at the end of December and appeared a day later in Lebanon.
Prosecutors want to arrest Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old former Green Beret; his son, Peter Maxwell Taylor, 26; and George Antoine Zayek, 60. The order said they helped Mr. Ghosn avoid immigration controls and board a private plane in Osaka that took him to Turkey in the first stage of his escape.
They also issued a new arrest warrant against Ghosn, who "left the country illegally,quot; without notifying immigration authorities.
The document was the first official confirmation by the Japanese authorities of some of the details of Mr. Ghosn's flight. Mr. Ghosn himself has shared almost no information about the leak, citing concern for the safety of those who helped him.
According to the order, Michael Taylor and Mr. Zayek accompanied Mr. Ghosn from Tokyo to Osaka, almost 300 miles west of Tokyo, where they hid him in "portable luggage,quot; and helped him smuggle him through a terminal of private jet and in a waiting airplane. where they accompanied him to Istanbul. It is believed that Mr. Ghosn hid in a large black box that is generally used to transport audio equipment.
Michael Taylor is a private security contractor with extensive contacts in Lebanon dating back to the 1980s, when he was sent to Beirut as part of a United States Special Forces team.
Mr. Zayek, whose part in the escape was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, was born in Lebanon and previously worked with Mr. Taylor's Boston-based security company. The arrest warrant was the first public mention of Peter Taylor's participation. The three are believed to be US citizens, prosecutors said. His current whereabouts were not immediately known.
Japan has an extradition treaty with the United States, which may make them available to Japanese prosecutors if they were arrested by US authorities.
At a press conference, a deputy chief prosecutor, Takahiro Saito, said Peter Taylor had "played an important role in the escape,quot;, having met with Mr. Ghosn at least seven times in Tokyo, beginning last July and ending the day of his escape on December 29.
Mr. Saito said he believed Mr. Younger Taylor had been a key conduit for planning the escape, reserving a hotel room in Tokyo for Mr. Ghosn and providing him with the key. On the day of his flight, Mr. Ghosn traveled from his home in central Tokyo to the nearby hotel, where he changed clothes before meeting the other two men, who accompanied him to Osaka, he added.
After the private plane landed in Istanbul, it is believed that Ghosn boarded another private plane flight to Beirut. Michael Taylor and Mr. Zayek are suspected of taking a commercial flight to Lebanon; Turkish authorities have published photos showing the two men going through passport control at the Istanbul airport.
Arrest warrants were announced a day after prosecutors raided the Tokyo office of Ghosn's former lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, in search of evidence related to the escape. After talking to reporters, Mr. Hironaka said they had tried to confiscate the materials Mr. Ghosn had used to prepare his defense, forcing the opening of a door in the office and breaking the drawers and cupboards that they believed could contain relevant documents.
During the raid, prosecutors tried to confiscate a personal computer used by Mr. Ghosn in Mr. Hironaka's office. Hironaka has refused to hand over the computer, citing his responsibilities as a former Ghosn lawyer.
Mr. Saito said Mr. Ghosn had met Mr. Younger four times in the lawyer's office.
Since Mr. Ghosn's escape, prosecutors have worked hard to increase the pressure on him. Interpol issued a so-called red notice for Mr. Ghosn at the request of Japan, requesting that the cooperating countries arrest him. Prosecutors also issued an arrest warrant against his wife, Carole Ghosn, accusing her of giving false testimony about her husband's case.
At the moment, the couple, both with Lebanese passports, live in Beirut. Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan and a policy of not surrendering its citizens to foreign governments.
In Japan, Mr. Ghosn faced charges of concealing his compensation from regulators and using Nissan's resources for his own financial benefit. But he has strongly denied the accusations, arguing that they were part of a corporate coup intended to thwart his efforts to strengthen Nissan's alliance with its French partner Renault.
While on bail in Japan, Mr. Ghosn remained largely out of the spotlight. But since his escape, he has repeatedly lashed out at Japan's justice system, where he said he had no chance of receiving a fair trial.
Following her The surprise arrest in November 2018, Ghosn said, was held in solitary confinement for long periods and interrogated for hours without a lawyer.
He was released after paying almost $ 14 million in bail. Until his escape, he lived in a house in central Tokyo. As a condition of his bond, the authorities monitored his comings and goings and forbade him from using the Internet outside his lawyer's office. Mr. Ghosn was also not allowed to see or even talk to Ms. Ghosn, except for two brief video calls, due to prosecutors' concerns that she could help him manipulate witnesses or evidence.