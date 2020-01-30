Japan seeks arrests of 3 Americans accused of helping to escape from Ghosn

The document was the first official confirmation by the Japanese authorities of some of the details of Mr. Ghosn's flight. Mr. Ghosn himself has shared almost no information about the leak, citing concern for the safety of those who helped him.

According to the order, Michael Taylor and Mr. Zayek accompanied Mr. Ghosn from Tokyo to Osaka, almost 300 miles west of Tokyo, where they hid him in "portable luggage,quot; and helped him smuggle him through a terminal of private jet and in a waiting airplane. where they accompanied him to Istanbul. It is believed that Mr. Ghosn hid in a large black box that is generally used to transport audio equipment.

Michael Taylor is a private security contractor with extensive contacts in Lebanon dating back to the 1980s, when he was sent to Beirut as part of a United States Special Forces team.

Mr. Zayek, whose part in the escape was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, was born in Lebanon and previously worked with Mr. Taylor's Boston-based security company. The arrest warrant was the first public mention of Peter Taylor's participation. The three are believed to be US citizens, prosecutors said. His current whereabouts were not immediately known.

Japan has an extradition treaty with the United States, which may make them available to Japanese prosecutors if they were arrested by US authorities.