James Ferguson saddles the first winner in Southwell | Racing news





The Arab king and Luke Morris attack in Southwell

Newmarket coach James Ferguson celebrated his first winner when Arabian King won the #BetYourWay At Betway Handicap in Southwell.

Based in Saville House Stables, owned by former coach Willie Musson, Ferguson has about 20 horses under his care today, but is open to newcomers.

He is the son of John Ferguson, former blood stock advisor to Sheikh Mohammed and also briefly a coach of an elegant National Hunt chain.

While Ferguson has a dual license, for now he will train primarily at the level, having learned his time in trade with Charlie Appleby, Brian Meehan and Jessica Harrington.

Mounted by Luke Morris, Arabian King (9-2) was his twelfth runner and after finishing second in his yard debut earlier this month, Ferguson thought the passage of a mile and a half was crucial.

He said: "As a team we have hit the crossbar several times. When he ran in Lingfield we thought he could win, but we thought the step up to a mile and a half was really what he wanted."

"It was a little unknown if he would surface or not, but he handled it without problems and we are absolutely delighted."

He added: "Credit goes for my entire team, everyone works incredibly hard and it's a great environment. This really means a lot.

"We have about 20 at this time, but we are always looking to grow. Our owners are from all walks of life: this horse is actually owned by a union (The Gem Set) that my mother created, so that it is very special to have my First winner in their colors.

"I have a dual license, so if I have a horse, I think it may be suitable for jumping, I will definitely show my hand, but right now I will focus on the Flat. I have a horse that could run over obstacles. To sweeten a bit, without embargo ".