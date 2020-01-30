James Corden went to shrink after being confronted by Co-Star for his diva behavior

%MINIFYHTMLb2f27e11ed774bb5f701f9328dad44a011% %MINIFYHTMLb2f27e11ed774bb5f701f9328dad44a012%

The presenter of & # 39; Late Late Show & # 39; admits he was intoxicated by fame and began acting like a brat and & # 39; d ** khead & # 39; when he jumped to stardom after starring & # 39; Gavin and Stacey & # 39 ;.

James corden& # 39; s "Gavin and Stacey co-star Rob Brydon He faced it after he started "behaving like a brat."

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"The 41-year-old host rose to fame when he co-created and starred in the British comedy series from 2007 to 2010, and the actor admitted that life in the spotlight went to his head.

"I started behaving like a brat that I just don't think it is," he told The New Yorker. "It's so intoxicating, that first blush of fame. And I think it's even more intoxicating if you're not raised for that."

The star revealed that the parents were praying for him, and his sisters tried to talk to him about what "idiot" he was being, but it was his friend and co-star Brydon who finally contacted him.

"I said:" Look, this is a bit awkward to say, but I'm just hearing these things about you, and you should know that the way you behave has an effect on people & # 39; ". the old man remembered.

The intervention led Corden to start seeing a therapist, who said he "used to be a better person than this." They advised him to stop partying and force himself to spend more time alone at home, which helped him resume his life.

The star shares sons Max, eight, and Carey, five, and his daughter Charlotte, two, with his wife Julia.