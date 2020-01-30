James Corden tackles that viral Karaoke video

It was the video that shook the internet.
Last week, a Twitter user in Los Angeles shared a video they took from James corden Y Justin Bieber filming a new segment of the beloved series Carpool Karaoke. But there was a turn: the car was being towed instead of being driven by The Late Late Show host.
This caused a lot of conversation on Twitter. Users' minds were surprised to learn that Corden apparently doesn't drive the car when he sings along with pop stars. A producer of the program issued a statement after all the fuss of social networks, saying that the presenter actually drives the vehicle, but sometimes the car is towed for safety reasons.
On Wednesday The Late Late Show, Corden turned to the video himself to correct the narrative.
As he joked, "I have recently been the victim of a media scandal, and there have been some very serious and serious accusations against me. And I want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true. "
"Of course, I'm talking about people who say I don't drive the car during Carpool Karaoke," he continued. "Now, I really hate being about to say this, but it's fake news."
Then, the star continued explaining what its producer had said, in the sense that the car is only towed when that safety precaution is necessary.
"I know this looks bad," Corden said, "but I just want to say right now that I always drive the car, unless we do something where we think it might not be safe. Like a dance routine or a costume change or if I'm drunk. But in the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was better to tow the car. Frankly, I kept getting lost in his eyes. "
Then he made all the headlines about the "scandal,quot;, mocking all the outrage.
"Now, the video of the car you just saw has more than 13 million views, which is more than some Carpool Karaokes," the host joked. "And it has caused a media frenzy. BuzzFeed said & # 39; James Corden has been exposed & # 39;". AOL called it "Carpool Karaoke revelations that break dreams." And The Guardian wrote the headline: "The worst lie since Santa: why Carpool Karaoke is the biggest television scam,quot;.
Mentioning the other reason why Corden has been receiving criticism lately, the host added hilariously: "Look, I'm surprised to have done something that bothered people more than Cats".
the In the woods Then, the actor read some of the reactions of the tweets to the trailer video, mocking a particular Twitter critic whose account name is "assgaze,quot;.
"Now, here's the thing," he said. "There are people I would lie to in this world, but I would never lie to cheat."
Then, Corden became real about the reality of television production.
"I swear, 95 percent of the time, I'm really putting the lives of the world's biggest pop stars in danger," he joked. "But this is a television show. Not everything is real. Our program is not recorded after midnight, we record at 5 pm and pretend it is late." Reggie Watts It is not really here. He is 100 percent CGI, okay? "
As I continued, "And I hate being the bearer of even more bad news, but although we are making things known in the open, I don't really need to be helped to get to work! Often, I'm in We already work! Never in the history of having done that part, we have never used the lane to share the car! There's not even a lane to share the car on my way to work, and I thought we all knew it! I'm sorry, you were so immersed in the reality of Carpool Karaoke, but it's TV and sometimes we do things just for entertainment. "
Upon mentioning the safety precautions again, the 41-year-old Briton continued: "But when it comes to Carpool, with very rare safety exceptions, I drive the car. And I want credit for it, because I was raised driving on a completely different side of road ".
Then he produced two lists, one naming all the segments where they used a platform and the other listing all the segments where Corden was driving. The latter was much, much longer. To close things, Corden ended with a funny note.
"I want to tell you, our audience, that I am nothing but an integral man," he said. "That said, be sure to check out the new season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series broadcast now exclusively on Apple TV. Enjoy this preview where everyone drives the car, except when they don't. "
That is show, baby.
