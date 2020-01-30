James Corden tackles that viral Karaoke video

It was the video that shook the internet.

Last week, a Twitter user in Los Angeles shared a video they took from James corden Y Justin Bieber filming a new segment of the beloved series Carpool Karaoke. But there was a turn: the car was being towed instead of being driven by The Late Late Show host.

This caused a lot of conversation on Twitter. Users' minds were surprised to learn that Corden apparently doesn't drive the car when he sings along with pop stars. A producer of the program issued a statement after all the fuss of social networks, saying that the presenter actually drives the vehicle, but sometimes the car is towed for safety reasons.

On Wednesday The Late Late Show, Corden turned to the video himself to correct the narrative.

As he joked, "I have recently been the victim of a media scandal, and there have been some very serious and serious accusations against me. And I want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true. "