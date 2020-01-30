James Corden reveals that fame made him act horribly with those around him: he was "intoxicated,quot; by celebrities

It turns out that James Corden's rise to fame was not as easy as some might have believed. In fact, during a conversation with reporters from The New Yorker, Mr. Corden stated that he sought therapy due to the mental repercussions of the unusual situation he was in.

The 41-year-old man told the store that his closest friends and family began to notice his changing behavior after the success of Gavin and Stacey in 2008. According to James, he began acting like a "brat," adding that the fame was so "intoxicating."

The host of the nightly television show noted that some people are simply not made for that. Corden's mother, in particular, began to pray for him and expected his behavior to change, while his sisters thought he could simply stop acting like a "jerk."

Even Rob Brydon, his Gavin and Stacey Co-star, he approached him about how he was behaving with other people, stating that he needed to realize that his actions and behavior affected others around him.

Finally, after being approached and criticized by many of the closest people in his life, James went to a therapist who helped him solve his problems. Consequently, Mr. Corden began to hang out at home with his wife and children more frequently, including Charlotte, Carey and Max, who are 2, 5 and 8 years old respectively.

.@JKCorden finally it clarifies about #CarpoolKaraoke pic.twitter.com/hOLOPcJO2E – The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 30, 2020

James explained that it was never that kind of person when he first appeared. The most important part of the therapeutic process was simply going back to where it used to be. "I used to be a better person than this," Corden explained.

Corden fans know he has been in the news for other reasons lately, including the almost controversy that he doesn't really drive in his Carpool Karaoke clips. Last week, a video went viral on social media and seemed to show Corden and Justin Bieber being dragged by a crane.

Ad

James addressed the rumors on the show, stating that he almost always drives the vehicle, unless they are doing an unusual trick, or if he is drunk.



Post views:

0 0