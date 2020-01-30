James Corden explains the confusion about who drives in & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39; after the viral video

WENN / Instar

On the night of Wednesday, January 29, episode of his program & # 39; The Late Late Show with James Corden & # 39 ;, the British presenter addressed the controversial & # 39; scandal & # 39; With a false seriousness.

James corden has addressed the speculation that the car does not drive "Carpool Karaoke"after a video of a fan, with a car with him and Justin Bieber inside being towed on a platform behind a larger vehicle. The clip successfully shocked everyone who thought James was driving the car all this time. Now, the host has decided to clarify the "scandal."

On the night of Wednesday, January 29, episode of his show "The Late Late Show with James Corden"James addressed the issue with a simulated seriousness." I want to assure you that these accusations are not true. Of course, I'm talking about people who say I don't drive the car during & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39; ".

"I know this looks bad," said the British host. "But I just want to say now that I always drive the car unless we do something that we think might not be safe, like a dance routine or a change of costumes … or if I'm drunk," he joked. .

"In the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was better to tow the car. Frankly, I kept losing myself in his eyes," he continued, before reading some headlines that said the scandal was "the worst." lie from Santa "and the web series itself" The biggest television scam ".

"I am surprised to have done something that bothers people more than & # 39;Cats& # 39; "he said. James then showed a list of the five instances in which his car was towed during the filming of an episode of" Carpool Karaoke, "including Migos, Cardi B and Justin "I'm nothing but a man of integrity. I swear, 95% of the time, I'm really endangering the lives of the world's biggest pop stars."

James himself initially just laughed at the speculations. Taking him to the official Twitter account of the night account, the British host joked: "Guys, we don't even use a real car," along with a picture of him and Samuel L. Jackson filming the CGI scene while holding the steering wheel control of the car.

The program then established the records directly in a statement. "James always drives during & # 39; Carpool Karaoke," the statement said. "However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is not safe to drive, we will use a platform (trailer)."