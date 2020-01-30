James Corden addresses "serious,quot; accusations about the sharing of karaoke: "I am surprised to have done something that bothered people more than cats,quot;

During a recent episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden addressed the "very, very serious accusations,quot; that have been made against him about the favorite segment of Carpool Karaoke fans. Last week, a video went viral that seemed to reveal that Corden was not driving while filming the segment with Justin Bieber, as the car was being dragged by a crane. Corden felt it was time to address the controversy.

Corden told his audience that he wanted to get ahead of everything and address the rumors to assure his audience that the accusations are not true.

.@JKCorden finally it clarifies about #CarpoolKaraoke pic.twitter.com/hOLOPcJO2E – The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 30, 2020

"Of course, I'm talking about people who say I don't drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. Now I really hate being about to say this, but, fake news," Corden said.

He admitted that the footage "looks bad,quot;, but explained that he always drives the car unless they are doing something where it is not safe, such as a dance routine, a change of costumes or if he is drunk.

Corden said that in the case of Bieber's video they used a crane because of a safety issue. Then he confessed that the real reason was because he couldn't stop "getting lost in his eyes."

Corden also shared some of his favorite headlines about the story, including one of The Guardian that said: "The worst lie since Santa: why Carpool Karaoke is the biggest television scam,quot;.

"Look, I'm surprised to have done something that bothers people more than Cats"Joked Corden, who was part of the cast of Cats He received no more than negative comments and sank at the box office.

So @JKCorden does not drive while filming Carpool Karaoke 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AV6JOH8kNy – The sun (@TheSun) January 24, 2020

Corden swore that 95 percent of the time is really endangering the lives of the world's biggest pop stars. But, it is a television show and not everything is real. He gave examples, such as recording the program at 5:00 p.m. and pretend it's midnight.

"It's television and sometimes we do things just for fun, but when it comes to Carpool, except for very rare safety exceptions, I'm driving the car and I want credit for it because I grew up driving in a completely different vehicle on the side off the road, "said Corden.

James Corden also shared the list of segments of Carpool Karaoke where he didn't actually drive the car, which included Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, Meghan Trainor and Migos. He then showed the extremely long list of segments where he actually drove the car, and proceeded to promote the new season of Car sharing Karaoke series.

The Late Late Show It is broadcast during the week on CBS. Y, Car sharing Karaoke series broadcast exclusively on Apple TV +.



