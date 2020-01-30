Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib: YouTuber Boxing is back, but for how long? The | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML89a67300661e1873cff49213328c977611% %MINIFYHTML89a67300661e1873cff49213328c977612%

AnesonGib says the madness is in his DNA and Jake Paul will find himself in a six-round war

The success and popularity of KSI's victory over Logan Paul sent the unlikely boxing genre of YouTuber at full speed and, tonight at 2 a.m. (Friday morning) live Sky sports, another social media dispute will be resolved within the ring when Jake Paul fights AnEsonGib in Miami.

"Whatever they tried to do in the camp, whatever they worked, they probably won't," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

What?

"I lean towards Gib because I don't think it's very good."

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is part of the fun of YouTuber boxing. Nobody pretends they are boxing prodigies, nobody expects them to challenge Anthony Joshua.

So why look?

Because Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib, like Logan Paul vs. KSI before, actually has everything necessary to be an intriguing match.

The accumulation has been fun, colorful and exaggerated. Threats have been made, rivalries have been created, and the real damage to a reputation earned with such effort is the serious price that the loser must pay. Everything a boxing match must be juicy.

Twenty-two million combined YouTube subscribers mean that one of these influencers will be humiliated against the massive support network they have generated. That is horrible for them and entertaining for the rest of us.

There is a personal factor, a little more serious, at stake. The defeat of Logan Paul in the first professional boxing match between YouTubers against KSI means that the family name must be avenged tonight by his younger brother Jake Paul. The Ohio brothers look great, have an excellent physique and extravagant outfits, speak for speaking but have not yet walked.

Jake Paul is desperate to avenge his brother. He said: "I am the A side here. I wanted this fight, but I could have chosen anyone. He is lucky to be the first one to go to KO. After that it will be KSI. Everything is in my terms."

"This child's 15 seconds of fame is almost up."

Bath's AnEsonGib admitted about his opponent: "He is the best fighter of the Pauls."

3am, live at Sky Sports Main Event

Both men have been inside the ring before, but not without head guards. Jake Paul beat KSI's younger brother, Deji. AnEsonGib has won twice.

Jake Paul's coach is & # 39; Sugar & # 39; Shane Mosley, the three peso world champion. Viddal Riley, who trained KSI to beat Logan Paul, is on the corner of AnEsonGib.

The week of fighting in Miami has featured an undercover spy who does his undercover work.

AnEsonGib explained: "In the confrontation, Jake said: & # 39; I've seen you box in the shadows and you're not very good & # 39 ;.

"I said: & # 39; How have you seen? & # 39;

"He said: & # 39; My mom! & # 39;

"She stays in the same hotel and I went to the gym and saw her. She starts recording me and I didn't realize it!"

Logan Paul (L) and Jake Paul

We don't know how long it will take until the YouTuber boxing bubble explodes, how long before your attention returns to computer games or something new.

But what we do have to accept is that these unlikely stars have not abused their privileged entry into the sport. They haven't taken the mick in training. They have dedicated themselves to this.

"We are looking to do three of these per year, at most," said Hearn. "I don't want to do many.

"This is the new era. As long as they respect the code, get the job done, the fights are competitive and not too shocking, so I agree with that."

"It's a lot of fun. Hardcore boxing fans don't think this is real boxing. You have to look at it cheerfully."

"This is going to be really entertaining, because they aren't very good. Sit down, enjoy it."

KSI claimed that his boxing career was over after beating Logan Paul, but would he bet he would reject a Jake Paul challenge? Meanwhile, Logan Paul has been linked to a return fight against NFL player Antonio Brown. Hearn insists that famous faces from all corners of the entertainment world have been in touch.

YouTuber boxing isn't going anywhere yet and, while here, it's an incredible journey.

