Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib live updates, results round by round, highlights of the YouTubers fight in Super Bowl 54

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib are ready for their professional boxing debut.

The two YouTube stars will face off in a six-round boxing match with 10-ounce gloves and no helmet. While this is their first professional fight, the two have limited boxing experience. Paul defeated Deji (KSI's brother) during the first fight between Logan Paul and KSI. Gib knocked out Jay Swingler (another YouTube star) on that same card.

Now, Jake Paul seeks to avenge the loss of his brother Logan to KSI in his rematch in December. Paul has made it clear that he wants to fight KSI at some point, and essentially sees his fight against Gib as a springboard towards his ultimate goal.

Join DAZN to see Jake Paul against AnEsonGib live on January 30

Paul vs. Gib is only part of a larger card Thursday night, part of DAZN's Miami Fight Night. Paul vs. Gib is expected to start around 11:00 p.m. ET, although that is obviously flexible since fights in advance can take longer than expected.

Sporting News tracks live updates and results from each round during the Jake Paul vs. Fight. AnEsonGib. Follow DAZN's Miami Fight Night below, which includes a free live broadcast of the countdown program before the main DAZN card begins.

Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib live updates, results round by round

Before the fight

8:14 p.m. Gib says he's ready for the fight tonight.

8:00 pm.: Tonight's arena for the fight has a place to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Watch the countdown program Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

A show two hours before the flight is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET in DAZN and will include NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster, fresh out of his appearance playing in the Fortnite Streamers Bowl. The program will be broadcast live for free on DAZN's YouTube and Twitter channels, in addition to Pluto TV's Fight Channel.

Start time of Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

Date: Thursday, January 30

Thursday, January 30 Preliminaries : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Principal card: 9 p.m. ET

Jake Paul and Gib are expected to make their walk around 11 p.m. ET, although that time depends on the fights in advance. The billboard is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. At that point, there are two fights scheduled before Paul vs.. Gib as the main event.

Miami Fight Night Card

Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler for Andrade's WBO middleweight title

Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib; Cruiserweight

Tevin Farmer vs. Joseph Diaz for the Farmer IBF junior lightweight title

Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev for the IBF FBA / WBA junior featherweight title

Billboard