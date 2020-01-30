Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib is on YouTube? How to watch, broadcast the fight live online

%MINIFYHTML3bf055d0621831da52a24abd349b141211% %MINIFYHTML3bf055d0621831da52a24abd349b141212%

Jake Paul has almost 20 million subscribers on YouTube, while AnEsonGib has just over 2 million, but his followers must tune in to a different video streaming platform if they want to see them fight.

Although these two became famous on YouTube and fought on the KSI card against Logan Paul on the platform, his first professional fight will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN. The sports subscription transmission service will have it as part of an important event titled Miami Fight Night on Thursday, January 30. The card also features WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, facing Luke Keeler, as well as IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer and IBF / WBA junior featherweight champion Daniel Roman in fighting separated.

“After the great success of KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 who broke broadcast numbers worldwide and was also nominated as & # 39; Event of the Year & # 39; from Ring magazine, I'm glad to add Jake Paul vs. Gib to our triple world championship at the Super Bowl weekend in Miami, live in DAZN, "boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said in a statement for the fight.

Join DAZN and look at Jake Paul vs. Gib on January 30

Is the fight Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib on YouTube?

Unlike when they fought in separate bouts in 2018 with the first KSI-Logan Paul card, Jake Paul's fight against AnEsonGib will not be on YouTube. If you want to watch the fight, you must sign up for a DAZN subscription.

In the United Kingdom, the fight will be shown in Sky Sports.

MORE ON DAZN

Live broadcast of Jake Paul against AnEsonGib

The fight between Jake Paul and Gib is Thursday, January 30 and will be part of the main card that starts at 9 p.m. ET. Paul and Gib are expected to take their walks around 11 p.m. ET.

The fight can be transmitted in the DAZN application, which can be downloaded on many devices connected to the Internet, including, among others:

iOS mobile devices

Android mobile devices

Roku

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Xbox One

Playstation 4 and Playstation 3

The fight can also be seen on a computer desktop from Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers through DAZN.com.

Can I watch Jake Paul's fight against AnEsonGib for free?

The fight between Jake Paul and Gib is available only by subscribing to a DAZN subscription, which has two payment options:

1 month subscription: $ 19.99

1-year subscription: $ 99.99

You can pay $ 19.99 to register on the platform for a month, or you can register for a full year that amounts to just over $ 8 per month. In Canada, a monthly subscription costs $ 20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $ 150. (There is a free trial period for Canadian subscribers). Along with DAZN's live events, subscribers have access to highlights, reps, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports.

Current subscribers get the fight between Paul and Gib as part of their plan at no additional cost.