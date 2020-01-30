Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib: How to watch YouTuber boxing for subscribers and non-subscribers of Sky Sports | Boxing News

YouTuber rivals Jake Paul and AnEsonGib resolve their differences within the boxing ring Thursday night at 2 a.m. (Friday morning), live at the Sky Sports Main Event.

The rides for Paul and Gib are expected at 3am.

In the same bill in Miami, Demetrius Andrade defends the WBO middleweight title against Irishman Luke Keeler. Tevin Farmer puts his IBF super featherweight title into play against Joseph Diaz. Unified super bantamweight world champion Daniel Roman faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Live Fight Night International

January 31, 2020, 2:00 a.m.

Live

How can non-subscribers look?

– To visit nowtv.com and select a sports pass

– Register and complete the payment

– You can look on a lot of devices (including Web, mobile and consoles)

– Open or download the NOW TV application

– You must log in with your new NOW TV login

– Browse sports

– Select the Sky Sports Action channel, sit back and watch the fight

If you need more information, try the Help pages here: Monthly pass help page or start with Sky Sports.

