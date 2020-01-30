Jacob Markstrom, of the Vancouver Canucks, makes a prominent save in the victory over San Jose Sharks

%MINIFYHTML5d0f2815340e447449cf9004b7f6d32911% %MINIFYHTML5d0f2815340e447449cf9004b7f6d32912%

While all eyes may have been in tune with the "Battle of Alberta,quot; on Wednesday, Vancouver Canucks goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom was presenting a Salvation of the Year candidate.

Markstrom made the stop of the second period of a 2-on-1 break from the San Jose Sharks. Joel Kellman gave Kevin Labanc the record for what should have been an easy goal. Instead, Markstrom slipped, stacked the pads and made an unreal windmill save himself from the edge of his upper pad.

%MINIFYHTML5d0f2815340e447449cf9004b7f6d32913% %MINIFYHTML5d0f2815340e447449cf9004b7f6d32914%

After his first appearance at the NHL All-Star, where he and David Rittich of Calgary Flames backed the Pacific Division to the title, Markstrom made 38 saves in the Canucks' 5-2 victory.

Markstrom, who turns 30 on Friday, has been stellar on the net this season. He is 19-13-3 in 35 starts and has a savings percentage of .917. You can become a free agent without restrictions after the season.

The victory marked the fourth consecutive victory for Vancouver, which leads the Pacific Division with 62 points.