It is said that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are watching a sexual daughter rescue troubled marriages

There have been rumors for some time about the rumors of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's problems in their relationship, but according to one post, the couple has sought the help of a "sex doctor,quot; to save their union.

"They tried to get advice a couple of years ago, and essentially saved their marriage," a source told Radar. "They hope lightning can strike twice."

There has been talk of tensions between here and there, and Kim has admitted that Kanye's transition to the Christian world has been difficult for her at times, but so far, she has done an excellent job in supporting her husband.

"They have therapy sessions at least once a week in which they express their frustrations to an expert who gives them advice on how to open and communicate better," the source said. "The therapist is giving them suggestions to return the sizzle to their sex life," the source said.

Do you think it will be worth it?