Home Entertainment It is said that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are watching a...

It is said that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are watching a sexual daughter rescue troubled marriages

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

There have been rumors for some time about the rumors of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's problems in their relationship, but according to one post, the couple has sought the help of a "sex doctor,quot; to save their union.

"They tried to get advice a couple of years ago, and essentially saved their marriage," a source told Radar. "They hope lightning can strike twice."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©