It is reported that Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador returned to RHOC after Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge left the show!

Good news for Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador fans! It turns out that the ladies could return to the royal housewives of Orange County after the exits of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge! Well, you win a little, you lose a little!

After it was confirmed that Vicki and Tamra would no longer appear on the show that made them famous, now fans also receive good news.

A source tells HollywoodLife that Kelly and Shannon have been asked to return to the program. "

Apparently, they are both very excited to return, but in different ways!

Kelly simply looks forward to the experience, while Shannon supposedly believes he "will have the opportunity to overcome his problems with Kelly,quot; during the RHOC news season.

In addition, Shannon and the two ladies who leave, Tamra and Vicki, used to be great friends on the show, always coming as a package and known as the "three friends."

However, some fans saw Shannon as the third wheel of the group.

But now, returning to the absent program will give you more opportunities to shine on your own.

As mentioned earlier, returning is also an opportunity for Kelly and Shannon to bury the ax and make peace.

Over the past few months, they have been fighting seriously and even tears have been shed for their consequences.

But who knows? Maybe meeting in this new season will give you a clean slate to start over.

As for Kelly, she is "sincerely excited that Vicki and Tamra won't come back."

Shannon, on the other hand, is very aware that he will really miss his friends, but he is still very excited.

The same source also told the media that Kelly and Shannon would love to have their men on the show, but that still needs to be resolved. No contracts have been signed and they are still talking with the ladies about getting new wives, as there will definitely be new faces this season. "



