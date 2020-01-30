Is Rob Kardashian dating & # 39; LHHATL & # 39; Alum Tommie Lee?

Bradley Lamb
Rob Kardashian is reportedly dating Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta student Tommie Lee.

The news of the report comes from Jasmine Brand, and its source does not seem to have spilled more tea on the matter.

