Is Rob Kardashian dating & # 39; LHHATL & # 39; Alum Tommie Lee?

Rob Kardashian is reportedly dating Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta student Tommie Lee.

The news of the report comes from Jasmine Brand, and its source does not seem to have spilled more tea on the matter.

Rob is not new to dating reality television stars. He is oneself. His entire immediate family are reality television professionals, and he even had his own show with his baby's mother, Blac Chyna.

Rob has also been linked to Alexis Skyy in the past, although they never became official with his rumored romance.

Rob appeared in the headlines earlier this month after it was revealed that he is pushing for the primary custody of his three-year-old daughter Dream, and that Chyna is not in a position to be the primary caregiver.

According to TMZ, Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian, also supports some of her claims in court documents. Supposedly, in court documents, Khloe says he has noticed a "behavior change,quot; in Dream and Rob says he has also seen a dramatic change in the child's behavior.