Iraq: in the shadow of tensions between the United States and Iran | Iraq

Tensions between the United States and Iran increased in early January after US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian chief general Qassem Soleimani.

The strike he also killed Abu from Iraq Mahdi al-Muhandis, the subcomandante of the militias backed by Iran, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

In response, Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two US bases.

All of that was happening on Iraqi soil, a nation once again trapped between a regional giant and a military superpower.

Trump insists that the attack was "in self-defense,quot; and that Soleimani represented an imminent threat, which was contradicted by Iran and the Iraqi prime minister.

And Iran says it received "a slap,quot; with a missile attack that will mark the beginning of the United States presence in the Middle East.

So, did the last crisis between the United States and Iran really end? Will the United States pay attention to its forces to leave Iraq?

Jazeera was given rare access to the extensive base of Ain al-Assad after the Iranian attack. We ask the US-led coalition if the threats of Iran-backed militias are still glimpsed. And in a rare television appearance, Mohammad Mohie, spokesman for the Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary group Kataib Hezbollah, speaks with Al Jazeera.

When asked by the US government that qualifies Kataib Hezbollah as a threat to the peace and security of Iraq, Mohie says: "We are Iraqis and Iraqi soil. We have confronted the US troops; they were troops of UN occupation.After 2003, the US troops were occupation troops, so the Iraqi people had the right to resist.And with our joint efforts, we expel the US troops.Therefore, the return of US troops This area is causing problems by inciting violence and supporting terrorist groups and Takfiris, threatening the security of the region, this is the main reason for instability in the Middle East and is the main threat to the security of all. We are the children of this area, we have the right to defend it, to live in it peacefully. "

Source: Al Jazeera News