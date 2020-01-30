Iranian rapper detained in Turkey faces deportation

LONDON – A popular Iranian rapper has been arrested in Turkey and faces deportation to Iran after the Turkish police acted in a red Interpol warning to stop him, friends of the rapper and Turkish media reported.

Amir Hussein Maqsoodlo, better known as Amir Tataloo, was arrested at an immigration office in the Fatih district of Istanbul, according to a music producer who was with him. He is being held at a detention center for undocumented immigrants in eastern Istanbul, near one of the city's airports.

Tataloo, 31, has been one of Iran's most prominent rappers in the last decade. At one time, several years ago, I had about four million followers on Instagram.

%MINIFYHTML1543a2b7f6c9c83b3ad58b24e2a7f82213% %MINIFYHTML1543a2b7f6c9c83b3ad58b24e2a7f82214%

But Iranian clergy have long insisted that rap music is the work of the devil, and they censor the rappers' lifestyle and the use of tattoos. Mr. Tataloo has had numerous clashes with the authorities for his music; his partying lifestyle; his open attitude; and the tattoos he flaunts.