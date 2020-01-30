Iranian rapper detained in Turkey faces deportation

LONDON – A popular Iranian rapper has been arrested in Turkey and faces deportation to Iran after the Turkish police acted in a red Interpol warning to stop him, friends of the rapper and Turkish media reported.
Amir Hussein Maqsoodlo, better known as Amir Tataloo, was arrested at an immigration office in the Fatih district of Istanbul, according to a music producer who was with him. He is being held at a detention center for undocumented immigrants in eastern Istanbul, near one of the city's airports.
Tataloo, 31, has been one of Iran's most prominent rappers in the last decade. At one time, several years ago, I had about four million followers on Instagram.
But Iranian clergy have long insisted that rap music is the work of the devil, and they censor the rappers' lifestyle and the use of tattoos. Mr. Tataloo has had numerous clashes with the authorities for his music; his partying lifestyle; his open attitude; and the tattoos he flaunts.
He spent four months in Evin prison in Iran two years ago, and has often been detained for short periods for his tattoos, according to the music producer, known as MarG Lotfabadi, who was with him when he was arrested in Istanbul.
However, even the narrow Iranian government has used Tataloo's popularity to record a nationalist video that boasts of Iran's military effort in the Persian Gulf in 2017. Standing in Damavand, a frigate in the Caspian Sea, Tataloo sang that "a The Persian Gulf is the "absolute right,quot; of Iran and has also been allowed to travel abroad to play in concerts.
Tataloo has always been difficult to pin down, said Nahid Siamdoust, a professor at Yale University and author of a book on political music in Iran.
At the beginning of his career, he said, he was known for making bold political and social statements that were well received by music fans opposed to the government. But in the mid-2010s, he began recording tracks with nationalist messages, including the One in the Iranian frigate.
During the 2017 presidential race, he even supported Ebrahim Raisi, the most conservative and hard-line candidate, who appeared in an opportunity to take pictures with him, showing tattoos.
The millions of Tataloo fans were never sure if he really supported the government or simply intended to do so to obtain permission to act, Siamdoust said. "He became a true trickster figure," he said.
After Tataloo left Iran in 2018, he began openly criticizing the government, once insulting a revered religious figure. That change could be what has angered the government, Siamdoust said.
"He was inside and then made very insulting comments against the entire establishment," he said. "One of his newest music videos show himself in an Iranian court arguing his case why he will never return. "
Lotfabadi said Tataloo was not a politician, but an artist who spoke freely. He said that at the last minute he was asked to play songs on the frigate and left, only later to realize that it had been used.
"He has never supported the government," he said. "They don't like it because it's talking openly about society."
Turkish media reported that Mr. Tataloo was wanted in Iran for drug-related crimes. But Mr. Lotfabadi said the police had not mentioned that when the artist was arrested on Tuesday, just saying that Interpol had issued a red warning.
He said Mr. Tataloo did not advocate violence and had spoken against the killing of animals. Many of his tattoos are from animals, Lotfabadi said, and others were from his mother, and his heroes Bruce Lee and Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona.
Mr. Tataloo entered Turkey last summer and applied for temporary residence in Istanbul, as many have done in the growing community of exiled Iranians. He is scheduled to play at a concert in East London on February 9, and he already has an organized British visa, Lotfabadi said.
Turkey is a popular place for some Iranian hip-hop musicians, where they organize concerts, usually running out. But Turkey is not necessarily a hospitable place for rappers.
Turkish rappers have been under government scrutiny by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who says some have encouraged the use of drugs with his music. Some Turkish rappers have been detained in jail for weeks in a row.
the Rapper Ezhel, a rising star of Turkish hip-hop, was jailed last year, accused of promoting the use of marijuana in his songs. After a month in prison, Ezhel, whose real name is Omer Sercan Ipekcioglu, was acquitted of one charge and sentenced by another.
People on social networks in the Persian language have compared the case of Tataloo with that of Ruhollah Zam, a critic of the Iranian government who disappeared from Iraq last year and ended up in Iran.
Under pressure to curb immigration to Europe, Turkey applies a strict regime of deportation of undocumented immigrants, but many foreigners, including refugees and exiles from neighboring Muslim countries, are granted temporary residence permits.
Alex Marshall contributed reporting from London.