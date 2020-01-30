Interview with Joao Moutinho: midfielder of the wolves about his winning obsession | Soccer news





Wolf midfielder Joao Moutinho has instilled a winning mentality

Conor Coady is the Wolves captain, Raúl Jiménez is the top scorer, and Adama Traore is the sensation of the season. But ask Wolves fans who is their best player, the best the club has had in the Premier League era, and most will return with the same response. That man is still the 5ft7in of the football sky that is Joao Moutinho.

There was disbelief when the reigning player of the year of the club signed for the first time and that sense of amazement has barely dissipated even though the 33-year-old midfielder is now in his second season since joining Wolves for £ 5 million. five million – in the summer of 2018. After all, not every day a European champion changes to Monaco for Wolverhampton.

But he is happy here with a new contract extension signed at the end of last year. His family is settled and his daughters are enjoying school. The older one speaks English better than her old man. "Sometimes she talks and I don't understand her," he tells her Sky sports. "But they are enjoying it and that is the most important thing. Here it is quiet. It has been easy to adapt."

The Portuguese influence on Wolves helps, of course. "Our families talk a lot, they will have lunch. That is good for all of us. We are in a place with people we know."

But it is the ease with which it has adapted in the field that has been most impressive. Moutinho's pedigree was never in doubt, but the transition to the Premier League can be difficult and the schedule has been demanding for a man who is at the end of his career. No Premier League midfielder has played more minutes in all competitions this season.

At Wolves training ground, after the morning session of the first team in preparation for the game against Manchester United in Old Trafford, there are clues as to why Moutinho has found a way to do what others cannot. He is the last to emerge after doing extra work to make sure his body is correct. "I do what I have to do to keep fit," he explains.

"I train well. I eat well. I drink water and hydration drinks. I rest when I need to rest. I come to train every day as if it were the first day. They are small things but they make a difference.

"I work a lot in the gym in injury prevention. This is also important. You have to believe in this job. You can't do it because you do it. You must recognize that if you do this it is good for your body and it will give you something extra that will then give you help to ".

It is working for him. The Wolves game against United will be number 44 of the season for clubs and countries. But then, Moutinho has always been like that. In the last 15 seasons of a race that has taken him from Sporting to Wolves through Porto and Monaco, Portugal's international has played almost 800 games in a average of more than 50 per year.

When asked to remember any injury problem, he shudders at the thought of some "little things,quot; that harassed him during his first and third year in Monaco, but he was never out for a long time.

"I like to play more than train, so I try to be fit to play," he says.

It is even more remarkable given that Moutinho has accepted the physical challenge of English football. Only four men have made more tackles in the Premier League this season.

"I defend as a man who also likes to work because I know that football is not just about what you do on the ball," he explains. "A team doesn't have the ball for 90 minutes. It's about the recoveries. I do my best to do that and help the team in any way I can. If that's a pass, an assist, a tackle or even if it's Just running, I do it for the team.

"The defenders attack and the attackers defend. That's how it is here. We play as a team, that's the most important thing. The individual aspect comes later."

Even so, nobody in Molineux is underestimating the importance of Moutinho. The wolves went undefeated during their first nine games this season before resting for the first time in Everton. They duly lost. The same happened when he stayed out of the game at home against Braga. It's been almost a year since Wolves won a game in any competition without him.

His association with Ruben Neves has been a key factor in the rise of the club under Nuno Espirito Santo. The couple is often outnumbered in the middle of the field, but they have found ways to combat this disadvantage and can still prevail.

"I like to play with him because he is an intelligent player," says Moutinho. "That is important in the Premier League because although it is physical, duels are not just on your body. You can escape situations without bumping into the player. You can be smart."

It is not that Moutinho is always calm and serene. Neves says he has never seen anyone lose as much as he does, to the point that, in the locker room after a defeat, the veteran midfielder will refuse to talk to anyone. Is this true?

He almost blushes with shame.

"It's true. Years ago, it was worse. I wouldn't talk to my family either."

However, he is soon rationalizing his behavior.

"I don't like losing, no matter what I'm playing. Soccer, tennis, head tennis, whatever happens. If I'm playing something, I'm playing to win. If I'm not playing to win, I don't." I do not want to play. There must be something that moves you, something that inspires you.

"I think it's good for the spirit to have that mentality. You can't be different when it comes to small things. Play to win something every day. If you live like this every day, of course, the weekend you're going to win." .

"When I was in Sporting and wanted to give the team a message, I called Joao Moutinho," says Carvalhal Sky sports. "Organize everything on the field. Understand the game. Play with a kind of antenna, a GPS inside your brain. If you need an attack, he will be there. If you need him to cover the center of his back he will be there. If you have a hole in the team, if there is an imbalance, he will correct the balance. He is an incredible player. "

There is clearly some perfectionist in him. A story from his first week as a Wolves player illustrates the point. In the locker room before a photo shoot, the team team was scattered around the room with one exception. Moutinho's was perfectly folded there.

"I like to be organized," he says with a smile. "I don't know if that makes me a perfectionist, but I try to approach everything in a professional way. I'm 100% focused on my tasks. Sometimes, if you don't focus just for a second, the other team will." Punctuation."

Moutinho's focus on the team is spreading to his Wolves teammates.

This is the mentality he is trying to instill in others, either Neves, 22, or Ruben Vinagre, 20, and Ruben Vinagre, 20. Moutinho is the only field player in Wolves who is over 30 years old, but sees the learning process as a reciprocal arrangement.

"You can learn from everyone, not only from the old, but also from the young," he says. "That's what I try to convey. I want to pass on my knowledge to be better players and better people, but I also want to learn from them. I like to learn. I feel like I know some things but I need to know more.

"This is how improvements. If you think we know everything, then you are going to stagnate. This is not good for any player. You have to develop every day. I come to train every day with something I want to do better than yesterday."

Moutinho's dead ball delivery is difficult to improve. So far, he has five assists from the Premier League of established moves, only surpassed by Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool. No other player has provided more than three. His jog to the corner flag now comes with a usual wave to the Wolves' supporters as they sing his name regularly.

"I would like to thank you because what the followers do is not normal," he says. "They're amazing. They probably think I say that about the other places I've played, but it's not the same. I like that relationship because we need that support. They sing and listen. At home, there are many of them. But we also see it when we are far away. "

“He has quality. We have seen it in European competitions and in the Portuguese league. He is a very good player and a very good person. Of course, I hope he is not smiling at the weekend. But I think it will help Manchester United to be a better team. ”

That support will be particularly vocal at Old Trafford on Saturday. Wolves and Manchester United enter the game level in points with the fifth place on offer for the winner.

"We will try to win," he adds. "It doesn't matter if it's Manchester United or Liverpool, Watford or Southampton, we know that if we compete 100 percent we have the chance to win. That's our mentality. That's the kind of team we are."

The suspicion, of course, is that the Wolves are that kind of team in large part due to the continued influence of the remarkable Joao Moutinho.