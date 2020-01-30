Interview with Gianluca Di Marzio: Deadline Day, Italian market and transfer jargon | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0ded0582fc62a924c468df1f50d30ae111% %MINIFYHTML0ded0582fc62a924c468df1f50d30ae112%





Gianluca Di Marzio in the Sky Sports News studio

“My dream is an international event of the Limit Day, which is celebrated in a different city every year, with a transfer deadline aligned for all and that welcomes all the representatives of the most important clubs in the world. Just to be a little more obsessed with Deadline Day altogether. "

For the son of a high-level soccer coach who has become a transfer expert, fueled by the world of football since his early days, nothing is too difficult to imagine. Not even the weirdest loan movement, or the most peculiar transfer scenario.

Gianluca Di Marzio is exactly that. It is not the name of an online newspaper, as some mistakenly think, but a man with a mobile phone that constantly rings constantly pressed in his hands: the Italian epicenter of transfer market reports.

Gianluca's father, Gianni, was an all-terrain soccer player: he played as a midfielder until an injury forced him to retire, then he became a Series A coach in Napoli, Catania and Catanzaro, and became a sports director, expert on television and club advisor.

Gianni Di Marzio (right) explored Diego Armando Maradona, 17

And, last but not least, he was an explorer who could detect innovative talents; for example, when he almost brought Diego Armando Maradona, 17, directly to Naples after seeing him in a field in the suburbs of Buenos Aires before the 1978 World Cup.

"When I was a child, I followed my father in training, in the locker room, on the team bus, I trained with his players, so I could see the whole mechanism that revolved around football," says Di Marzio.

"For me, it was like being in Disneyland. I realized immediately that I wasn't good enough to do it as a player, I didn't want to pursue a dream I wouldn't have realized. But I had a way with words, I liked to write, I had curiosity, so from there the football and journalism combo was always present.

"My father assumed the position of sports director and I followed him in the hotels where he dealt with other clubs, so I met a lot of people there. Then I started to be a full-fledged journalist in Sky."

Gianluca Di Marzio in his early days playing for Cosenza (Credit: Instagram / @ gianlucadimarzio)

"When I was 30, they sent me for the first time to inform about the transfer market, following a colleague in Milan. When he saw that everyone greeted me and talked to me because they reminded me with love of the days I followed my father, she He asked me "what the hell am I doing here, if you're clearly more comfortable than me?"

"I began to develop a passion for transfer stories, and it became a real obsession."

Now, Di Marzio has established itself as a real brand, covering Sky in italyTransfer stories and firsts on Italian soil, among others.

Fortunately, there is a large portion of the public that shares the same obsession as him.

"Football fans are so obsessed with the transfer market that they almost equate it to soccer games," he says. "I know it's absurd because you're waiting for the game to see your players score goals."

"But the transfer rumors, the goals, the agreements that materialize or collapse create an adrenaline in football fans that is almost comparable to what one feels when his team scores a goal."

Di Marzio was a special guest on the Sky Sports News transfer program

How is the Italian day limit?

In Italy, the football pyramid clubs retain an official headquarters when it comes to Deadline Day, and that is a hotel in the country's economic center, Milan, which has varied over the years, from the iconic Sheraton Hotel to the most recent Meliá.

Sports directors, agents and club officers attend what is a large and modern fair of the Italian transfer market, and have the opportunity to begin sketching conversations and transfer strategies face to face without the need to pick up the phone or get on a train.

Of course, transfer reporters occupy a large part of the speech, as they can witness firsthand what potential movements are beginning to materialize.

In addition to the large hall that houses most visitors, there are press boxes, meeting rooms and some other rooms dedicated to the Italian FA where paperwork is completed and delivered, isolated by two large doors that close quickly when the clock reaches the deadline, indicating the end of the window and a "stop,quot; to all transfer conversations.

"The day of the Italian transfer deadline is a kind of Big Brother, a great show of the transfer window," says Di Marzio. "It only happens in Italy, it is a tradition to have these appointments in a single hotel where each club representative can meet.

"Once, there was a representative for each professional club in Italy, and they all had an assigned box that put on their club's shield, with fixed lines and fax machines as if it were a fair, to facilitate meetings between agents and finalize agreements as quickly as possible.

"Now, with new technology and emails, everything is easier, you don't need a paper contract to send, but it's still a very frequent event that works on television."

& # 39; Pep to Bayern an inclination in the media & # 39;

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could have anticipated his season record in the Premier League in three or four years if he had reached Etihad in 2013.

It was widely expected that he would arrive in Manchester after his departure from Barcelona and a sabbatical year in New York, if it were not because Di Marzio burst the social media bubble.

"That is the transfer story that I remember most," he says. "I told him in March that Guardiola would have gone to Bayern, creating an inclination in the media."

"Jupp Heynckes had Bayern on the way to triple, and the club was forced to deny the rumors with an official statement. But after 48 hours we forced them to announce that Guardiola would join the club."

"It was an arm wrestling, the news was taken on such a massive scale and I could no longer deny it. Many journalists did not believe me and then they called me to apologize, it was the first time that my name began to be well recognized on stage international ".

Transfer of spoken education

After 15 years in the transfer business, one thing that bothers Di Marzio is the lack of education when it comes to the vocabulary of transfer reports and the expectation he creates in football fans.

"I would like people to be educated about the language used in the transfer stories so that they understand how the process works!" He says.

"I often send this message in Italy, but I would also like users and followers in England to understand it too. To say that a club & # 39; has made an inquiry, & # 39; is interested, & # 39; in conversations & # 39 ;, & # 39; is close & # 39; to sign a player, does not mean that he will sign 100 percent with that club.

"There are many phases in the transfer talks, and so many details that can make the agreements collapse today, even after medical exams when players have already posed for photos with club scarves and things like that."

