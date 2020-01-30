In India, protesters and Modi discuss who can claim Gandhi

NEW DELHI – Protesters who defy the Hindu vision centered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India liberally evoke the legacy of a national icon: Mohandas K. Gandhi, who wanted a country where Hindus and Muslims lived together and a secular government maintained peace.
Therefore, it has bothered them to see Modi and his allies claiming Gandhi's mantle to promote his own agenda, including the issue that triggered the protests, a contentious citizenship law that critics say openly discriminates against Muslims.
With Thursday of the 72nd anniversary of Gandhi's murder, Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party have displayed their name and image in an increasingly fast clip in an information campaign aimed at counteracting protests and obtaining support for citizenship law.
“We only implemented what the great freedom fighters had wanted to do. We have made Gandhiji's orders, "Modi said this month in defense of the law, adding a Hindi suffix that indicates respect.
But protesters say that government actions are directly at odds with Gandhi's goal of a secular and pluralistic India.
As In his crushing re-election in May, Mr. Modi has made several bold movements that thrilled Indians who yearn for a Hindu state. He canceled the status of the predominantly Muslim territory of Kashmir, and thousands were arrested there without charges. His party defended a judicial ruling that allowed the construction of a Hindu temple in the place of a centenary mosque, touching a dangerous point of sectarian inflammation.
And now the party has promoted citizenship law, which favors immigrants from all major religions in South Asia, except Islam. Critics fear that if the law were combined with proof of citizenship, Muslims could be deprived of their rights, stripped of their nationality or their right to vote.
"Modi invokes everything about Gandhi, except for Hindu-Muslim harmony, and this was the most crucial element of his work," said Ramachandra Guha, a historian who wrote an authorized biography of Gandhi, and was arrested in a recent protest.
"You can't have Einstein without relativity," Guha said. "You can't have Darwin without evolution. And you can't have Gandhi without Hindu-Muslim harmony."
There were clashes in some of the first protests, but the most recent demonstrations have been peaceful, deliberately based on Gandhi's example of nonviolent resistance. The government has responded strongly and a campaign of virulent disinformation. (Officials have refused to take strong measures against peaceful protests, despite many images and testimonies of violence).
In recent days, a protest camp for hundreds of women in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood of New Delhi has come to symbolize the movement. Authorities have said that women are radical or that they have been paid to be there, and many believe that police repression is imminent.
Throughout his six years in power, Modi has frequently linked to Gandhi's legacy, saying he was "made of the same ground,quot; as the Indian independence defender. His vice president has called it "divine coincidence,quot; that both men were born in the state of Gujarat. Mr. Modi has even used Gandhi's round glasses with the logo of his "Clean India,quot; sanitation campaign.
Modi has also been inspired by Gandhi's globally resonant image abroad by cutting military alliances and trade agreements. In October, while concluding the meetings at the United Nations General Assembly, he wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times calling the world to learn from Gandhi's teachings.
But one fact omitted by the prime minister was that Gandhi was killed by a Hindu nationalist, a man fed by the same hard-line ideological group that shaped Mr. Modi: the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
The killer, Nathuram Godse, believed that Gandhi had betrayed the Hindus for being too conciliatory with the Muslims. That line is still repeated today at Mr. Modi's party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is full of officials who worship Godse and see Gandhi as a traitor.
A party official, Pragya Singh Thakur, who has repeatedly called patriotic Godse, was arrested in 2008 in connection with a bombing of a mosque that killed 10 people. Mr. Modi's government withdrew some of the most serious terrorism charges against her, and was elected to Parliament in an overwhelming victory last year.
"The ideology that killed him is now trying to claim him," said Tushar Gandhi, a great-grandson of Gandhi who has supported the protests.
"It is nauseating to see them take away my great-grandfather's legacy, but at the same time I am proud that even a person like Modi should seek refuge in a person like my great-grandfather," Gandhi said.
Mr. Modi's party is not the first Indian political group that evokes the image of Gandhi for his own benefit. His portrait hangs everywhere, and most Indians proudly revere him as a model of morality and conscience. For Modi, cultivating the association helps him attract Indian voters who have traditionally been cautious with the sectarianism of his party.
A pamphlet recently distributed by the party, which addresses what he calls "erroneous information,quot; about the citizenship law, presents Gandhi's image along with a quote from him that seems to suggest that he would have supported the law.
But the quote, about India that welcomes Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan, is out of context, and critics argue that it is actually wrong information. Originally, Gandhi was exciting the Hindus who questioned the loyalty of Muslims to India.
When contacted, the brochure editor, a B.J.P. The legislator named Prabhat Jha said he had received the appointment from the Ministry of Interior, led by Mr. Modi's closest confidant, Amit Shah. Shah boasted about the talent of the party to manipulate images and political messages, and said in a speech: "We are able to deliver any message we want to the public, whether sweet, sour, true or false."
B.J.P. media operations they have mobilized completely against the protesters, who have been represented as violent, "anti-national,quot; and exclusively Muslim, despite the participation of a diverse group of Indians.
In a widely circulated Twitter post, the head of social networks of the party, Amit Malviya, accused some protesters of singing "Long live Pakistan,quot;, playing with stereotypes that the true loyalty of the Indian Muslims is with the neighbor and arch-rival of India, which was founded as an Islamic state Mr. Malviya's claim was discredited, but he refused to remove the post. He declined to comment.
"They have called them anti-nationals, a term that has become popular in the last five or six years to say that anyone who is anti-government is against the nation," said Chitranshu Tewari, an analyst for the Indian media. "The government wants to create that link in people's minds, that the government and the nation are one."
In some states controlled by B.J.P., where protests have taken place, the police have ransacked shops and houses belonging to Muslims, part of what a government official called an act of "revenge."
In scenes that recall Gandhi's fight against British rule, protesters were dragged from the automatic rickshaws when they arrived at the demonstrations. Police officers have accused people who were marching peacefully.
The protest movement lacks the international support that gave strength to the Gandhi campaign. But protesters still cling to their cause, and Gandhi's methods.
At Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, hundreds of women have defied the cold of winter to close one of the busiest roads in India, sleeping on thin sheets of cardboard. They began fasting this month, to demonstrate against the law of citizenship and to pay tribute to the last weeks of Gandhi's life, when he ran out of food to protest the sectarian violence that plagues India and Pakistan.
"It is painful for us that Gandhi protest against a foreign occupation power and now we need to use these tactics against our own government, an Indian government," said Saima Khan, 33.
He added that Gandhi had fought and died for an India where Muslims felt at home, an ideal that was now under threat.
"When people think of India, they think of Gandhi's India," he said. "But this is not the India that this government wants."
Kai Schultz, Hari Kumar, Sameer Yasir and Suhasini Raj contributed reports.
