In India, protesters and Modi discuss who can claim Gandhi

NEW DELHI – Protesters who defy the Hindu vision centered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India liberally evoke the legacy of a national icon: Mohandas K. Gandhi, who wanted a country where Hindus and Muslims lived together and a secular government maintained peace.

Therefore, it has bothered them to see Modi and his allies claiming Gandhi's mantle to promote his own agenda, including the issue that triggered the protests, a contentious citizenship law that critics say openly discriminates against Muslims.

With Thursday of the 72nd anniversary of Gandhi's murder, Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party have displayed their name and image in an increasingly fast clip in an information campaign aimed at counteracting protests and obtaining support for citizenship law.

“We only implemented what the great freedom fighters had wanted to do. We have made Gandhiji's orders, "Modi said this month in defense of the law, adding a Hindi suffix that indicates respect.