Huey Lewis blames Meniere's disease for leaving him "almost deaf" sometimes

WENN / Kyle Blair

Despite his battle with his condition of hearing loss, the singer of & # 39; Power of Love & # 39; Keep going while preparing to release a new album with the accompaniment band Huey Lewis and the News after 19 years.

Up News Info –

Rocker Huey Lewis He is "almost deaf" when his battle against hearing loss affects Meniere's disease.

The "Power of Love" star was forced to rule out a series of tour dates in 2018 due to complications related to the chronic condition, which can cause vertigo and tinnitus, and she was urged to take a break from the road or take a risk To lose your hearing for good

Lewis followed his doctor's orders, but refused to let the diagnosis put an end to his musical career, and the singer is now preparing for the release of "Weather," his first new album with an accompaniment band. Huey Lewis and the news in 19 years

However, the 69-year-old man admits that his problems with the inner ear are still not great, and every day is different.

"My hearing fluctuates episodically," he tells The Associated Press. "Usually, it's only bad for a week. But, I mean, really bad, where I'm almost deaf. And then it seems like it is now, which is a bad thing. But I can't seem to stabilize."

Lewis, who previously admitted that the diagnosis had him thinking about committing suicide, is trying not to think about his hearing problems by staying creative and maintaining a positive mindset, because he knows that his health problems could be much worse.

"I try to be creative," he says. "I also remind myself that I don't have cancer yet. There are many, many people worse than me, so it's important to be grateful for everything I have."

The "weather" will reach retailers on Valentine's Day, February 14.