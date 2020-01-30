How the Billboard Schitt & # 39; s Creek by Dan Levy created a place of love

Schitt & # 39; s Creek It has been a beacon of hope for many in the last five seasons. Now in its sixth and final season, the show really increased the festive nature of love is love with a billboard that presents Dan levy Y Noah Reid kissing on the character of David and Patrick. Levy, who in addition to starring in the program co-created it and serves as a showrunner, was in The Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss the billboard and how fans of all sexual orientation have accepted your message.
"It makes me quite emotional. I think it's something beautiful." James corden He told Levy.
Levy said he knew they wanted to go big in the last season.
"It was our last season and I thought I had a chance; I have a network that will support me," Levy explained to the talk show host.
"It felt almost irresponsible not to do that, not to put something in the world that we don't see every day, to put something in the world that is being banned in several countries. And don't apologize for that." Levy said. "It has become a place where gay and straight people have come to celebrate their mutual love, which is very emotional for me because you just try to do your best and tell stories that hopefully will produce some kind of change." "
"But yes, it was a rather rough movement for us," Levy laughed.
Schitt & # 39; s Creek It does not present any type of homophobia. All love is celebrated there. No one in the program looked at the love relationship that flourished between David and Patrick. Levy did all that on purpose.
"I feel like a human being, we learn through experience and what we see. And I'm only going to speak for myself in this capacity, but I don't really assimilate much when I feel like I'm being taught something," Levy told AND! News. "I think that for me, when it came to the show, I thought:‘ Well, let's not try to do this kind of lesson program. " I don't want these characters to be, you know, a lesson for people to learn about the strange. I think the best lesson, which will resonate more deeply is just to show people in love. It's really hard to get away from two people who are falling in love
"And so, as a result, it was really a kind of mandate from day one that we were never going to paint these characters with a brush that was different from what we were painting to our heterosexual characters," he continued. "I think that for a long time I was seeing nothing but tragedy about strange characters on television, and the idea of creating a world where, in this particular case, two men were falling in love without any backward movement, and being able to represent,quot; how much joy it can bring, not only to the characters that are falling in love, but to the community itself that can see it. "
Schitt & # 39; s Creek airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Pop TV in the United States.