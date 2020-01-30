How the Billboard Schitt & # 39; s Creek by Dan Levy created a place of love

Schitt & # 39; s Creek It has been a beacon of hope for many in the last five seasons. Now in its sixth and final season, the show really increased the festive nature of love is love with a billboard that presents Dan levy Y Noah Reid kissing on the character of David and Patrick. Levy, who in addition to starring in the program co-created it and serves as a showrunner, was in The Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss the billboard and how fans of all sexual orientation have accepted your message.

"It makes me quite emotional. I think it's something beautiful." James corden He told Levy.

Levy said he knew they wanted to go big in the last season.

"It was our last season and I thought I had a chance; I have a network that will support me," Levy explained to the talk show host.