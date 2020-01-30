How much do tickets for the Super Bowl 2020 cost? Here are the cheapest and most expensive seats for Miami

%MINIFYHTML763efc6fe8d063e24c1fad17ec8a584d11% %MINIFYHTML763efc6fe8d063e24c1fad17ec8a584d12%

Looking forward to taking a seat or two for Super Bowl 54? Well, get ready to empty your wallet or wallet.

Ticket prices continue to rise for the biggest sporting event, and the 2020 edition between the 49ers and the Chiefs on Sunday, February 2 will be no exception.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will host this year's Super Bowl, with more than 60,000 spectators. It is the first time in a decade that the final game of the NFL season will take place in Miami, as the Saints returned to defeat the Colts 31-17 for the first franchise championship in 2010.

If you plan to head to Florida for Super Bowl 54, be sure to check out all the information below about ticket prices and how to get to the game. Otherwise, sit back and be glad not to spend hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on a coveted ticket.

How much do tickets for the Super Bowl cost in 2020?

Being the most watched sporting event in most years, tickets to the Super Bowl are not cheap. Currently, the cheapest ticket you can find is approximately $ 4,100 at StubHub with the next cheapest one within $ 300. The lowest price of the NFL Ticket Exchange was $ 4,770 on January 30.

The most expensive tickets are very close to the field and generally include some kind of hospitality before or after the game and maybe even an experience in the field. Miami Garden also offers club packages (not mentioned here) that can range between $ 30,000 and $ 50,000 per ticket.

The most common (and generally cheaper) place to buy tickets for the Super Bowl is on reseller websites such as StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. Fans can also go to the NFL Ticket Exchange, the official distributor of the NFL. However, those prices tend to be higher than those listed on other ticket resale sites.

Here is a look at the lowest and highest prices of Super Bowl tickets at each site as of January 30:

The most expensive tickets for Super Bowl 54

Website Price Seatgeek $ 15,770 Vivid seats $ 13,994 Stubhub $ 29,000 NFL Exchange $ 14,250

Cheapest tickets for Super Bowl 54

Website Price Seatgeek $ 4,653 Vivid seats $ 4,697 Stubhub $ 4,795 NFL Exchange $ 4,770

How much did the tickets for the Super Bowl cost in 2019?

According to StubHub, the average entry price for Super Bowl 53 last year was $ 2,577 and the average purchase price was $ 4,613. Less than a week before the start, the cheapest ticket sold on StubHub for Patriots vs. Rams last February was $ 2,000.

History of ticket prices for the Super Bowl

Going to the Super Bowl is expensive, to say the least, but the tickets were not always so far out of reach. Here is a look at past ticket prices, including the equivalent of today, according to a database compiled by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune in 2018.