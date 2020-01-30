Home Sports How much do tickets for the Super Bowl 2020 cost? Here are...

How much do tickets for the Super Bowl 2020 cost? Here are the cheapest and most expensive seats for Miami

Lisa Witt
Looking forward to taking a seat or two for Super Bowl 54? Well, get ready to empty your wallet or wallet.

Ticket prices continue to rise for the biggest sporting event, and the 2020 edition between the 49ers and the Chiefs on Sunday, February 2 will be no exception.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will host this year's Super Bowl, with more than 60,000 spectators. It is the first time in a decade that the final game of the NFL season will take place in Miami, as the Saints returned to defeat the Colts 31-17 for the first franchise championship in 2010.

If you plan to head to Florida for Super Bowl 54, be sure to check out all the information below about ticket prices and how to get to the game. Otherwise, sit back and be glad not to spend hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on a coveted ticket.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 54 in Miami

How much do tickets for the Super Bowl cost in 2020?

Being the most watched sporting event in most years, tickets to the Super Bowl are not cheap. Currently, the cheapest ticket you can find is approximately $ 4,100 at StubHub with the next cheapest one within $ 300. The lowest price of the NFL Ticket Exchange was $ 4,770 on January 30.

The most expensive tickets are very close to the field and generally include some kind of hospitality before or after the game and maybe even an experience in the field. Miami Garden also offers club packages (not mentioned here) that can range between $ 30,000 and $ 50,000 per ticket.

The most common (and generally cheaper) place to buy tickets for the Super Bowl is on reseller websites such as StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. Fans can also go to the NFL Ticket Exchange, the official distributor of the NFL. However, those prices tend to be higher than those listed on other ticket resale sites.

Here is a look at the lowest and highest prices of Super Bowl tickets at each site as of January 30:

The most expensive tickets for Super Bowl 54

Website Price
Seatgeek $ 15,770
Vivid seats $ 13,994
Stubhub $ 29,000
NFL Exchange $ 14,250

Cheapest tickets for Super Bowl 54

Website Price
Seatgeek $ 4,653
Vivid seats $ 4,697
Stubhub $ 4,795
NFL Exchange $ 4,770

MORE: Who shows up at the Super Bowl 54 halftime show?

How much did the tickets for the Super Bowl cost in 2019?

According to StubHub, the average entry price for Super Bowl 53 last year was $ 2,577 and the average purchase price was $ 4,613. Less than a week before the start, the cheapest ticket sold on StubHub for Patriots vs. Rams last February was $ 2,000.

History of ticket prices for the Super Bowl

Going to the Super Bowl is expensive, to say the least, but the tickets were not always so far out of reach. Here is a look at past ticket prices, including the equivalent of today, according to a database compiled by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune in 2018.

Year Super bowl Ticket cost Ticket cost (inflation) Match
1967 one $ 12 $ 90 Packers vs. Bosses
1968 two $ 12 $ 87 Packers vs. Raiders
1969 3 $ 12 $ 83 Jets vs. Baltimore Colts
1970 4 4 $ 15 $ 98 Chiefs against Vikings
1971 5 5 $ 15 $ 93 Baltimore Colts vs. Cowboys
1972 6 6 $ 15 $ 90 Jeans against dolphins
1973 7 7 $ 15 $ 87 Dolphins against redskins
1974 8 $ 15 $ 79 Dolphins against Vikings
1975 9 9 $ 20 $ 95 Steelers vs. Vikings
1976 10 $ 20 $ 89 Steelers vs. Cowboys
1977 eleven $ 20 $ 84 Raiders against Vikings
1978 12 $ 30 $ 118 Cowboys vs. Broncos
1979 13 $ 30 $ 108 Steelers vs. Cowboys
1980 14 $ 30 $ 95 Steelers vs Rams
nineteen eighty one fifteen $ 40 $ 113 Raiders vs. Eagles
1982 sixteen $ 40 $ 105 49ers vs. Bengals
1983 17 $ 40 $ 101 Red skins against dolphins
1984 18 years $ 60 $ 145 Los Angeles Raiders vs. Redskins
1985 19 $ 60 $ 140 49ers against dolphins
1986 twenty $ 75 $ 169 Bears against patriots
1987 twenty-one $ 75 $ 166 Giants vs. Broncos
1988 22 $ 100 $ 213 Redskins vs. Broncos
1989 2. 3 $ 100 $ 204 49ers vs. Bengals
1990 24 $ 125 $ 242 49ers vs. Broncos
1991 25 $ 150 $ 275 Giants against accounts
1992 26 $ 150 $ 268 Red skins against beads
1993 27 $ 175 $ 303 Cowboys vs. Accounts
1994 28 $ 175 $ 295 Cowboys vs. Accounts
nineteen ninety five 29 $ 200 $ 328 49ers against chargers
nineteen ninety six 30 $ 350 $ 559 Cowboys against Steelers
1997 31 $ 275 $ 426 Packers vs. Patriots
1998 32 $ 275 $ 420 Broncos vs. Packers
1999 33 $ 325 $ 488 Broncos vs. Falcons
2000 3. 4 $ 325 $ 475 St. Louis Rams vs. Titans
2001 35 $ 325 $ 458 Crows against giants
2002 36 $ 400 $ 557 Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams
2003 37 $ 500 $ 679 Buccaneers vs. Raiders
2004 38 $ 600 $ 799 Patriots vs. Panthers
2005 39 $ 600 $ 776 Patriots vs. Eagles
2006 40 $ 700 $ 871 Steelers vs. Seahawks
2007 41 $ 700 $ 853 Colts vs. Bears
2008 42 $ 900 $ 1,052 Giants vs. Patriots
2009 43 $ 1,000 $ 1,168 Steelers vs. Cardinals
2010 44 $ 1,000 $ 1,138 Saints against foals
2011 Four. Five $ 1,200 $ 1,344 Packers vs. Steelers
2012 46 $ 1,200 $ 1,306 Giants vs. Patriots
2013 47 $ 1,250 $ 1,339 Crows vs. 49ers
2014 48 $ 1,500 $ 1,582 Seahawks vs. Broncos
2015 49 $ 2,111 $ 2,000 Patriots vs. Seahawks
2016 fifty $ 2,500 $ 2,605 Broncos vs. Panthers
2017 51 $ 2,500 $ 2,500 Patriots vs. Falcons
2018 52 $ 2,500 $ 2,500 Eagles vs. Patriots
2019 53 $ 2,557 $ 2,557 Patriots against rams

