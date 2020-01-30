Home Invader destroys 12 of Billy Joel's precious motorcycles

Celebrities are often the goal of hooligans, a fact that could easily be supported by the large number of robberies, robberies and stalkers in recent years, especially in the rise of social media culture, in which celebrities to They often transmit their location when they are on the road or while working in another country.

Page Six recently reported on another celebrity who was a victim of the aforementioned transgressions, Billy Joel, whose home was raided by a thief. The suspect destroyed approximately a dozen of the singer's motorcycles, TMZ reported.

During a conversation with The Post, Nassau County Police said the robbery occurred around 3:30 p.m. M. On Saturday and 8:15 a.m. M., Monday morning. In addition, it was reported that Billy's home office was destroyed.

Police, through TMZ, said the thief must have passed through a glass door that leads to the garage. Billy Joel lives in the expansion of Center Island, TMZ reported. On Monday morning, Billy discovered all the damage and the police are now investigating.

Billy Joel fans know that he is a motorcycle enthusiast and that many of his bicycles are on display at the 20th Century Cycles in Oyster Bay. Although the scammer shattered the pianist's motorcycles, he never actually stole anything.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Another celebrity who was the victim of a home invader was Wayne Newton, who testified in July 2019 after he had to scare two men who broke into his house.

Last year it was reported that Wayne stood before a jury in Nevada to explain his story in detail, including the way he and his wife faced offenders. In 2018, Wayne, his teenage daughter and his wife, were at home when two men broke into his house.

Wayne said his wife was "hysterical," and she urged him to shoot them because they were going to hurt their dogs with an "iron tire." Instead of killing the men, Wayne fired the gun into the air. Later, Wayne's wife said he never told him to kill them.



