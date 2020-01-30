Hilary Duff remembers being guilty of mom for baby No. 2

Hilary Duff I discovered how to be a mother of two along the way.

On Wednesday Lizzie McGuire Star opened up about the fight with the mother's fault before welcoming the daughter Banks15 months with husband Matthew Koma. Talking with Purewow, Hilary revealed that the guilt comes from fears that it would affect her relationship with her 7-year-old son. Luca, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

"The guilt I felt for bringing her into the world was so great," he told the store. "It was just him and me for so long that he said," Why? Why mom? Why would you do this? I really love how it is. "And it wasn't spoiled, it was so sad."

She added: "I thought:" How can I reverse this? Now it's too late. "They are such great feelings. When you're pregnant, everything feels more magnified."

Fortunately, Luca's attitude toward her little sister changed when Banks arrived in October 2018.