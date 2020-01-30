Hilary Duff remembers being guilty of mom for baby No. 2

Hilary Duff I discovered how to be a mother of two along the way.
On Wednesday Lizzie McGuire Star opened up about the fight with the mother's fault before welcoming the daughter Banks15 months with husband Matthew Koma. Talking with Purewow, Hilary revealed that the guilt comes from fears that it would affect her relationship with her 7-year-old son. Luca, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie.
"The guilt I felt for bringing her into the world was so great," he told the store. "It was just him and me for so long that he said," Why? Why mom? Why would you do this? I really love how it is. "And it wasn't spoiled, it was so sad."
She added: "I thought:" How can I reverse this? Now it's too late. "They are such great feelings. When you're pregnant, everything feels more magnified."
Fortunately, Luca's attitude toward her little sister changed when Banks arrived in October 2018.
"He came in after I had her. I was just hugging her, and the expression on her face was an absolute shock," recalled the newly married star. "He just said:" That's my sister! & # 39; And he had to sneeze, so he ran out of the room and said, "I'll be right back." He let go of this huge sneeze in the hall and said, "I had to sneeze and I knew I couldn't do it here near her."
Seeing how easy Luca adapted to be an older brother at that time, Hilary said she knew that "everything will be fine."
"It's the best. It's a chemical reaction between siblings sometimes where he knows he has to protect her," he said. Younger said the star. "It's really sweet the way he takes care of her. But also, sometimes I'm like,‘ Hey, I was fine with you. I promise I know what I'm doing. "
When he celebrated Bank's first birthday, Hilary talked about how her baby changed her little family forever, writing: "Banks (bear) what year. You made mom to mom again, you turned dad into dad (the best) that you made bruvah a brother (the best of all) you are cheerful, funny, brave and edible, and we are so lucky that on this day a year ago you made your arrival and made our family the package of four that we are! "
