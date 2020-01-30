Harvey Weinstein's accuser testifies that Weinstein's behavior towards her left her "surprised,quot;

Another woman who testified at the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial accused the producer of touching her genitals after she expressed that she was an aspiring actress and that she liked her movies. Harvey produced many iconic films, including Shakespeare in love as much as Pulp Fiction

A CBS News report states that Dawn Dunning sat before the jury to tell the story of how Harvey lifted her skirt and touched her vulva. Dunning states that he immediately "stood up,quot; and that he was "in shock."

While struggling to hold back the tears, Dunning explained, got up and began to walk away, but Harvey simply urged her to "not make a big deal about it," and added that he would not do anything for her again. When the prosecutor asked if she would get any of her testimony, Dunning explained that it was one of the "worst and most difficult things (she has) done."

Supporters of the case know that Dunning, 40, is only one of a group of women who were allowed to tell their stories about Harvey's behavior toward them, despite not being directly related to the charges in question.

Earlier today, another woman, Tarale Wulff, who was an actress when she met Harvey in 2005, told the story of how she thought Harvey started masturbating in front of her while she was at the Cipriani restaurant in New York City.

In addition, Dunning says he noticed that Harvey always yelled at people over the phone.

CBS News states that the state allows testimonies called "previous bad acts,quot; that explore past behavior, schemes, plans or other motives of the accused. The 67-year-old man is accused of performing cunnilingus by force in Mimi Haleyi, who was a production assistant in 2006.

Harvey was accused of raping another actress also in 2013. Until now, Weinstein has insisted that all his sexual encounters were with the consent of the alleged victims. Harvey's defense has used women's continuous contact with him as a way to question his testimony.



