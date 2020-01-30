Harvey Weinstein hired former Mossad agents to bury the New York Times 2017 exhibition

%MINIFYHTMLad558a4183dcb944839dc4f18dc258b211% %MINIFYHTMLad558a4183dcb944839dc4f18dc258b212%

During the unfortunate trial of the producer for rape and sexual assault, it is discovered that he recruited Black Cube officials to try to stop the publication of the damn article.

Harvey Weinstein hired the best private detectives in a desperate attempt to bury the New York Times of 2017 exposing him as an alleged sexual predator, according to a court.

The disgrace of the movie mogul in disgrace began with the publication of the condemnatory article in October 2017, when several women, including the actress of "The Sopranos" Annabella Sciorra, filed claims of inappropriate sexual conduct and intimidation against Weinstein.

The piece helped awaken the #MeToo movement and has since led authorities to accuse the producer of serious crimes of rape and sexual assault, so he is currently being tried in New York City, and on Thursday (30 January), the jury heard how he recruited Black Cube officials to try to prevent the news from being made public.

Attorney Dev Sen de Boies Schiller Flexner testified how his company's representatives had helped connect Weinstein with Black Cube executives, where many private investigators are former spies of the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency, three months before The exhibition will be printed.

In the Boies Schiller Flexner contract signed by Black Cube chiefs, they agreed "to provide intelligence that will help the client's efforts to completely stop the publication of a new negative article in a major New York newspaper."

The paperwork also revealed that Black Cube officials would receive a bonus of $ 300,000 (£ 229,000) if they managed to stop publishing the article.

The chief prosecutor, Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, said the contract "shows that the defendant was concerned about the publication of an article and was looking for Annabella Sciorra to be investigated."

Sciorra was among the witnesses called to the stand last week to testify about his alleged rape at the hands of Weinstein in the early 1990s to help prosecutors establish what they claim to be a pattern of misbehavior.

The 67-year-old woman faces five counts of sexual assault stemming from accusations of two women, Jessica Mann and Miriam Haleyi, related to incidents in 2006 and 2013.

Weinstein, who faces life behind bars if convicted, argues that all sexual encounters were consensual.

The trial continues.