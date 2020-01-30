Greg Olsen leaves Panthers after nine years

%MINIFYHTML1c2fc126212abd82c014f3facf7a018c11% %MINIFYHTML1c2fc126212abd82c014f3facf7a018c12%

Greg Olsen has left the Carolina Panthers, the tight end and the team have announced it.

The parties confirmed on Thursday that they had agreed to separate, ending the nine-season race of the Olsen Panthers.

Olsen starred in Carolina's race to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

The veteran, whom the Chicago Bears exchanged with the Panthers in 2011, had been under contract during the 2020 campaign.

"Today I had the opportunity to sit with (general manager) Marty Hurney and have a great conversation about my future with the organization," Olsen said in a long statement posted on his official Twitter page.

"The team and I are on the same page and it is better that we go in different directions for now."

While thanking the staff and teammates in Carolina, Olsen added that "he had not closed the door to possible career options."

He said: "I still have a love for football in my heart and I will explore all the opportunities that come my way."