Golf news – Live golf results, results, tournaments

Saudi International

Royal Greens GCC Jan 30 – Feb 2 In progress

Saudi International # Nat player punctuation hole today R1 R2 R3 R4 total one ENG Andy Sullivan -3 5 -3 – – – – 0 T2 MORE Gavin Green -two 5 -two – – – – 0 T2 ENG Tom Lewis -two 4 -two – – – – 0 T2 ENG Matt wallace -two 3 -two – – – – 0 T5 GER Maximilian Kieffer -one 4 -one – – – – 0 T5 FRA Alexander Levy -one 3 -one – – – – 0 T5 AUS Lucas Herbert -one 3 -one – – – – 0 T5 SWE Alexander Bjoerk -one two -one – – – – 0 T5 SWE Henrik Stenson -one two -one – – – – 0 T5 ENG Lee Westwood -one two -one – – – – 0 T5 SWE Sebastian Soederberg -one two -one – – – – 0 T5 ENG Ross Fisher -one one -one – – – – 0 T13 ENG Chris Paisley by 5 by – – – – 0 T13 ITA Guido Migliozzi by 5 by – – – – 0 T13 ESP Jorge Campillo by 5 by – – – – 0 T13 AUT Matthias Schwab by 3 by – – – – 0 T13 USA Abraham Ancer by two by – – – – 0 T13 USA Dustin johnson by two by – – – – 0 T13 SCO Stephen Gallacher by two by – – – – 0 T13 ESP Adria Arnaus by one by – – – – 0 T13 MOR Ahmed Marjan by one by – – – – 0 T13 ENG David Howell by one by – – – – 0 T13 CHN Haotong Li by one by – – – – 0 T13 FRA Matthieu Pavon by one by – – – – 0 T13 ESP Pablo Larrazabal by one by – – – – 0 T26 RSA Dean Burmester one 5 one – – – – 0 T26 FRA Raphael Jacquelin one 5 one – – – – 0 T26 ITA Lorenzo Gagli one 4 one – – – – 0 T26 WAL Oliver Farr one 4 one – – – – 0 T26 DEN Rasmus Hoejgaard one 4 one – – – – 0 T26 ENG Aaron Rai one 3 one – – – – 0 T26 RSA Erik Van Rooyen one 3 one – – – – 0 T26 END Kalle Samooja one 3 one – – – – 0 T26 ENG Robert Rock one 3 one – – – – 0 T26 ENG Sam Horsfield one 3 one – – – – 0 T26 BEL Thomas detry one 3 one – – – – 0 T26 SCO Richie Ramsay one one one – – – – 0 T26 END Tapio Pulkkanen one one one – – – – 0 T39 IND Gaganjeet Bhullar two 5 two – – – – 0 T39 FRA Victor Dubuisson two 5 two – – – – 0 T41 BEL Thomas Pieters 3 4 3 – – – – 0 T41 SCO David Law 3 3 3 – – – – 0 POL Adrian Meronk by 0 by – – – – 0 ESP Adrian Otaegui by 0 by – – – – 0 USA Akshay Bhatia by 0 by – – – – 0 ESP Alvaro Quiros by 0 by – – – – 0 ITA Andrea Pavan by 0 by – – – – 0 FRA Antoine Rozner by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Ashley Chesters by 0 by – – – – 0 CHI Ashun Wu by 0 by – – – – 0 FRA Benjamin Hebert by 0 by – – – – 0 AUT Bernd Wiesberger by 0 by – – – – 0 RSA Brandon Stone by 0 by – – – – 0 USA Brooks Koepka by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Callum shinkwin by 0 by – – – – 0 SCO Calum hill by 0 by – – – – 0 RSA Christiaan Bezuidenhout by 0 by – – – – 0 SCO Connor syme by 0 by – – – – 0 NIR Cormac Sharvin by 0 by – – – – 0 NED Darius van Driel by 0 by – – – – 0 SCO David Drysdale by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG David Horsey by 0 by – – – – 0 AUS David Micheluzzi by 0 by – – – – 0 ITA Edoardo Molinari by 0 by – – – – 0 RSA Ernie Els by 0 by – – – – 0 BY Fabrizio Zanotti by 0 by – – – – 0 Alsalhab Faisal by 0 by – – – – 0 ITA Francesco Laporta by 0 by – – – – 0 NIR Graeme McDowell by 0 by – – – – 0 SCO Grant forrest by 0 by – – – – 0 RSA Haydn Porteous by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Ian Poulter by 0 by – – – – 0 ESP Nacho Elvira by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Jack senior by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Jack Singh-Brar by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG James Morrison by 0 by – – – – 0 WAL Jamie Donaldson by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Jamie Elson by 0 by – – – – 0 HAT Janewattananond Jazz by 0 by – – – – 0 SWE Jeff Winther by 0 by – – – – 0 KOR Jeung-Hun Wang by 0 by – – – – 0 Friday Jhonattan Vegas by 0 by – – – – 0 DEN Joachim B. Hansen by 0 by – – – – 0 SWE Joakim Lagergren by 0 by – – – – 0 NED Joost Luiten by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Jordan Smith by 0 by – – – – 0 FRA Julien Guerrier by 0 by – – – – 0 RSA Justin harding by 0 by – – – – 0 RSA Justin walters by 0 by – – – – 0 SWE Marcus Kinhult by 0 by – – – – 0 GER Martin Kaymer by 0 by – – – – 0 JPN Masahiro Kawamura by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Matthew Jordan by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Matthew Southgate by 0 by – – – – 0 FRA Michael Lorenzo-Vera by 0 by – – – – 0 END Mikko Korhonen by 0 by – – – – 0 AUS Min-woo lee by 0 by – – – – 0 BEL Nicolas Colsaerts by 0 by – – – – 0 ITA Nino Bertasio by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Oliver Fisher by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Oliver Wilson by 0 by – – – – 0 KSA Othman Al Mulla by 0 by – – – – 0 USA Patrick Reed by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Paul Waring by 0 by – – – – 0 USA Phil Mickelson by 0 by – – – – 0 ESP Rafael Cabrera Bello by 0 by – – – – 0 ITA Renato Paratore by 0 by – – – – 0 BY Ricardo Santos by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Richard Bland by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Richard McEvoy by 0 by – – – – 0 RSA Richard Sterne by 0 by – – – – 0 SCO Robert MacIntyre by 0 by – – – – 0 FRA Robin Roussel by 0 by – – – – 0 FRA Romain Langasque by 0 by – – – – 0 NZL Ryan Fox by 0 by – – – – 0 KSA Saud Al Sharif by 0 by – – – – 0 AUS Scott Hend by 0 by – – – – 0 SCO Scott Jamieson by 0 by – – – – 0 USA Sean Crocker by 0 by – – – – 0 Sebastian Crampton by 0 by – – – – 0 ESP Sebastian Garcia by 0 by – – – – 0 GER Sebastian Heisele by 0 by – – – – 0 ESP Sergio Garcia by 0 by – – – – 0 IRL Shane lowry by 0 by – – – – 0 IND Shubhankar Sharma by 0 by – – – – 0 DEN Soren Kjeldsen by 0 by – – – – 0 ENG Steven Brown by 0 by – – – – 0 RSA Thomas aiken by 0 by – – – – 0 DEN Thomas Bjorn by 0 by – – – – 0 FRA Victor Perez by 0 by – – – – 0 AUS Wade Ormsby by 0 by – – – – 0 RSA Zander Lombard by 0 by – – – – 0

Last update: Thu 30 Jan 2020 5:33:37

