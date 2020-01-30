George North backed to shine in the center by Wales coach Wayne Pivac | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLf72b0aa66f3fb31c42ece9630bb330aa11% %MINIFYHTMLf72b0aa66f3fb31c42ece9630bb330aa12%





George North partners with Hadleigh Parkes in the center of the Welsh countryside

Wayne Pivac says that the Welsh coaching staff is very happy with what they have seen of George North after their change to the center for the opening Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday.

Ospreys will win his 92nd cap this weekend, it's only his fifth appearance in the midfield, and the first since June 2018.

With Jonathan Davies out of play throughout the campaign due to a knee injury, North has the opportunity to fill that considerable vacancy.

The center of the Saracens without a cap Nick Tompkins has been named on the bench, while another member of the midfield team, Owen Watkin, continues his recovery from a knee injury.

"George played a couple of games at the center for the Ospreys, which was great for us," said Welsh head coach Pivac.

"He also had four starts there for Wales, so he is no stranger to him."

"I have to say that George has trained very well and accepted the challenge. He looks forward to a new beginning, if he wishes, this weekend."

"Jonathan (Davies) has the long-term injury at this time and someone will have the opportunity to play there.

"George has the first opportunity and, from what we are seeing, we are very happy."

Nick Tompkins could make his debut in Wales from the bench

Tompkins, who qualifies for Wales through his Wrexham-born grandmother, will provide midfield coverage for North and Hadleigh Parkes.

Pivac has delivered a test debut to the Scarlets' wing, Johnny McNicholl, while Bath-8, Taulupe Faletau, is fit again.

Tompkins, 24, played for the Saxons of England in 2016, but was not & # 39; captured & # 39; for England since their opponents, South Africa A, were not the second recognized team of South Africa at that time.

McNicholl, 29, born in New Zealand, qualifies for Wales in his residence. He scored an attempt during the game without limit against the Barbarians in November.

Josh Navidi is lost

But Wales has lost forward Josh Navidi due to a hamstring injury, and Pivac added: "It has been scanned and (he) has done some damage there."

"He will be out for a few weeks. I couldn't give him a number. The medical team will try to get him out again as soon as possible."

Watkin, Liam Williams, Gareth Davies and Elliot Dee could dispute Dublin's appointment with Ireland next week after not being considered for Italy, as they continue to recover from injuries.

For Faletau, Cardiff's visit to Italy will be his 73rd cap, but a first appearance in Wales since March 2018.

He has suffered a prolonged period of injuries in his career and lost the World Cup earlier this period due to a clavicle problem.

There is no place on Day 23 for the Gloucester wing of 18 years without limit Louis Rees-Zammit, who has scored 10 attempts in 12 games for his club this season.

Rhys Webb could make his first appearances in Wales since December 2017

But Rhys Webb is included among the substitutes, with the scrum half rejoining the ospreys next period and now available for the selection of Wales again after a season with the French club Toulon. He last played for Wales just over two years ago.

"Rhys Webb and Tomos (Williams) have trained very well," Pivac said. "We want to see Tomos begin.

"Rhys has trained well. You can see the experience he brings, and he will have time to play."

And in Rees-Zammit, Pivac added: "When we select Louis (for the team), we consider the Italian game to be a possibility.

"Unfortunately, he arrived at the camp with an injury and was unable to train much last week."

"He hasn't had the opportunities that Johnny McNicholl and Josh Adams have, so he has counted against him. But he looked good on Tuesday when he trained, and he has a great and bright future in the game."

Pivac takes over his first Six Nations game after succeeding Warren Gatland, who planned three Grand Slams and two World Cup semifinal appearances during a 12-year reign.

"We are working hard on our attack, but it will take some time," he said.

"Some of the skill sets need improvement, but where there is a will, there is a way. At the moment, the boys are very willing, so it is a good start in terms of training."

"Everyone starts at zero, the Italians are in front of us and we have to knock them down. Then we have to worry about the Irish and the French, the English and the Scots."