Garbine Muguruza defeats Simona Halep to reach the Australian Open final | Tennis news

Garbine Muguruza will play in his first Australian Open final against US number 14 Sofia Kenin





Garbine Muguruza reached his third Grand Slam final

Garbine Muguruza reached his third Grand Slam final and the first in Melbourne after beating Simona Halep at the Australian Open.

Former French and Wimbledon Open champion Muguruza continued her resurgence of the Grand Slam with a 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 victory.

Here Muguruza is not planted, as she moved away from the heights that saw her beat Serena Williams to win the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later.

Garbine Muguruza will try to become the first female Australian Open champion without seed since Serena Williams in 2007.

But the talents of the Spanish have never been in doubt and, again under the guidance of Conchita Martínez, who trained her for the Wimbledon title in a short-term agreement, Muguruza has been rejuvenated.

This was a ding-dong battle, with Muguruza failing to serve the first set but saving four set points, two in 5-6 and two more in the tie-break, before taking his third chance.

Halep, the 2018 finalist here and looking to add to his own French Open and Wimbledon titles, eliminated his frustration on his racket, but broke Muguruza's service in the second set and had the opportunity to do so in 5-3.

However, he could not stand it, with Muguruza's defense as a revelation when he won the last four games.

Garbine Muguruza is in his first grand final since winning Wimbledon 2017. The 26-year-old will return to the Top 20 and could ascend to No. 11 with the title on Saturday. The unseeded player is now in a victory to win three of the four biggest.

The Spaniard came to Melbourne Park as a seedless player in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years and had never been past the last eight here before, he said: "I'm very excited to be in the final. It's a long Way to go and I have one more game on Saturday.

"I wasn't thinking I was depressed, I was thinking about moving on and at some point you will have your chance. I was just holding on and struggling with all the energy I had."

"Fortunately I have 48 hours to recover. We train our entire race to play on this court and with this crowd."

