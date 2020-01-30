French oil giant Total faces lawsuit over violations in Uganda | Uganda News

%MINIFYHTMLf74443aa2a4049dc44e2c027103e8c0611% %MINIFYHTMLf74443aa2a4049dc44e2c027103e8c0612%

A French court must decide whether the oil giant Total is addressing the human and environmental impact of an oil field in Uganda.

The case was presented by several human rights groups that accuse the company of not adequately compensating farmers removed from their land.

Catherine Soi from Al Jazeera reports from Bulisa, in western Uganda.