French national impact by avalanche in Japan confirmed dead: report | News

A French citizen who was caught in an avalanche while skiing in the countryside with friends in northern Japan was confirmed dead on Friday, Kyodo news agency reported, citing local police.

The 38-year-old had been skiing off-piste with seven friends, all French, in an area near the Tomamu complex in Hokkaido, the northernmost main island of Japan, when the avalanche hit mid-afternoon on Thursday, Kyodo said.

He had been in cardiopulmonary arrest and was pronounced dead on Friday.