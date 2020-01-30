French Cardinal acquitted of abuse concealment on appeal

PARIS – A French appeals court on Thursday revoked a ruling against a cardinal who had been convicted of covering up sexual abuse for decades by a priest in his diocese, the last turn in the highest profile legal case against a cleric in France .

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, 69, archbishop of Lyon, was convicted last year of not reporting to the authorities allegations of child abuse by the Rev. Bernard Preynat.

Father Preynat, 74, was tried earlier this month and admitted to systematically abusing dozens of Boy Scouts from the 1970s to the 1990s.

But Cardinal Barbarin argued in court, and the appeals court agreed that he was not required to report the allegations to the authorities because Father Preynat's victims were adults when he learned of the abuse.