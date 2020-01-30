French Cardinal acquitted of abuse concealment on appeal

PARIS – A French appeals court on Thursday revoked a ruling against a cardinal who had been convicted of covering up sexual abuse for decades by a priest in his diocese, the last turn in the highest profile legal case against a cleric in France .
Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, 69, archbishop of Lyon, was convicted last year of not reporting to the authorities allegations of child abuse by the Rev. Bernard Preynat.
Father Preynat, 74, was tried earlier this month and admitted to systematically abusing dozens of Boy Scouts from the 1970s to the 1990s.
But Cardinal Barbarin argued in court, and the appeals court agreed that he was not required to report the allegations to the authorities because Father Preynat's victims were adults when he learned of the abuse.
André Soulier, the cardinal's lawyer, told reporters in Lyon on Thursday that he was "more than satisfied,quot;, noting that prosecutors had requested the acquittal of Cardinal Barbarin and that he should not be a "atoning victim,quot; responsible for Church failures Whole Catholic
Francois Devaux, one of the accusers of Father Preynat, said the court's decision disappoints the victims. "We are falling short of the reality of this problem of sexual abuse against minors," he said.
The cardinal did not serve any of his original sentences of six months in prison. It was a suspended sentence and the court revoked it on Thursday.
A verdict is expected in the case of Father Preynat in March.
Prosecutors dropped charges against Cardinal Barbarin in 2016 after an investigation, but nine of Father Preynat's accusers used a special procedure to force the cardinal and five other French church officials and diocese employees to be tried. The five were acquitted in March.
Devaux said Thursday he was not sorry to take the case to trial, despite the acquittal, because the lawsuit had helped raise awareness about "the problems of psychic control, spiritual control,quot; by abusive clerics.
"Everyone agrees that getting out of all this is a growing understanding and clairvoyance that was missing for some time," Devaux told reporters at the Lyon courthouse.
The plaintiffs' lawyers in the case announced that they would appeal the verdict to Cour de Cassation, the highest court of the French judiciary, which does not hold a third trial but verifies that the law was properly applied by the lower courts.
Pope Francis had He rejected Cardinal Barbarin's offer to resign after his initial conviction. Instead, the cardinal, one of the highest-profile Roman Catholic officials in France, temporarily departed from his daily responsibilities. Cardinal Barbarin was appointed to his position in the diocese of Lyon in 2002.
In 2014, the cardinal was contacted by a parishioner and former Boy Scout, who said he had been abused by Father Preynat and was disturbed to learn that the priest was still officiating and still in contact with children.
The plaintiffs in the case against the cardinal said he had the responsibility to warn the authorities as soon as he found out, even though it had occurred under the supervision of his predecessor.
An independent commission created by the conference of the bishops of France to shed light on sexual abuse in the French clergy has already heard from thousands of people who report cases of sexual abuse, and a report is expected in 2021.