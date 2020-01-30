Fortnite Streamer Bowl: Rules, equipment and live broadcast for a tournament full of NFL stars

Twitch Rivals is organizing its first Streamer Bowl, a Fortnite event featuring the best streamers in the game and some of the biggest stars in the NFL.
The Streamer Bowl has been a long process, dating back to the beginning of December 2019. There were four Streamer Bowl exhibits where Twitch streamers would play with NFL stars in preparation for the big event. On January 16, a draft was made so that the streamers could select their partner duo from a group of NFL players. The order was decided by a Fortnite tournament.
There are many important NFL stars involved in the tournament, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Twitch Rivals also brought with it the great streamers, including the World Cup champion Bugha, Tfue, TimTheTatman and DrLupo, among others (complete teams below).
There are 16 teams with 16 Twitch streamers and 16 NFL players, one on each team. They will compete for a total prize of $ 500,000 for the charity of their choice (the full prize below).
What time does the Streamer Bowl begin?
- Date: Thursday, January 30
- Pre-game: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
- Kick off: 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET
Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl live stream
Twitch Rivals will host the event in the video above.
There is no definitive statement from Twitch Rivals, but we assume that individual transmitters will also transmit the transmission on their personal channels. Although it is not clear if this will be just a retransmission of what Twitch Rivals shows or if it will be from the point of view of the transmitter you want to see.
Fortnite equipment for Streamer Bowl
|Streamer
|NFL player
|Bugha
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|It was
|Kyler Murray
|Drupo
|Keenan Allen
|NICKMERCS
|Mike Evans
|TimTheTatman
|Johnathan Abram
|Reverse2k
|Baker Mayfield
|Symfuhny
|D.K. Metcalf
|LosPollosTV
|Jamal Adams
|BrookeAB
|Eric Ebron
|Chap
|Kyle Van Noy
|Clix
|Tarik Cohen
|NickEh30
|David Morgan
|old man
|Kenyan Draco
|Aydan
|Kurt Benkert
|Unknown Army
|Avonte Maddox
|Natehill
|Eddie Vanderdoes
The favorite duo to win is Bugha and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster has been playing Fortnite for years, and Bugha is one of the best players in the world considering that he ranked first in the World Cup. VegasOdds lists that duo as the favorite along with NateHill and EddieVanderdoes.
Streamer Bowl Rules
Basic rules
- Teams will play 4 custom pairing games in the Arena Duos pairing playlist
- Before the start of each game, teams will receive a single point of interest (POI) and the coordinates of the map where they will land
- Players will fall and limit themselves to this limit until the storm is projected to cover the area.
- Once that phase of the storm begins to close, players will receive audio and visual signals to indicate that they can leave the POI and play the rest of the game as normal.
Primary POIs
- Hot Drop 1: Frenzy Farm
- Hot Drop 2: sweaty sands
- Hot Drop 3: Dirty Springs
- Hot Drop 4: Lazy Lake
Restrictions
- Players / teams cannot use boats
- Players / teams may not loot or visit POIs directly outside the limits until they are instructed to leave the limit. This means:
- Salty Springs out of Hot Drop # 2 is out of bounds until indicated
- The retail row outside of Hot Drop # 3 is out of bounds until indicated
Sanctions
If one or more players are caught outside the coordinates before they are instructed to leave, the following penalties will be applied to their respective teams:
- Warning
- Loss of 4 points of the game.
- Loss of all points and immediate abandonment of the game.
Punctuation
|Placement
|points
|Real victory
|+3
|Reach the Top 2
|+2
|Reach the Top 3
|+2
|Reach the Top 4
|+1
|Reach the Top 8
|+1
|Reach the 12 best
|+1
|Each elimination
|2 points
Streamer Bowl prize pool
|Site
|Charitable donations
|First
|$ 125,000
|2nd
|$ 80,000
|3rd
|$ 60,000
|4th
|$ 50,000
|5th
|$ 40,000
|6th
|$ 30,000
|7th
|$ 25,000
|8th
|$ 20,000
|Nineth
|$ 15,000
|10
|$ 10,000
|11-16
|$ 7,500
There will be a total of $ 500,000 delivered in charitable donations and an additional $ 80,000 delivered in gifted subs.