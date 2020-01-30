Fortnite Streamer Bowl: Rules, equipment and live broadcast for a tournament full of NFL stars

%MINIFYHTMLc12eb3b29f9b62e5899422512852cb9611% %MINIFYHTMLc12eb3b29f9b62e5899422512852cb9612%

Twitch Rivals is organizing its first Streamer Bowl, a Fortnite event featuring the best streamers in the game and some of the biggest stars in the NFL.

The Streamer Bowl has been a long process, dating back to the beginning of December 2019. There were four Streamer Bowl exhibits where Twitch streamers would play with NFL stars in preparation for the big event. On January 16, a draft was made so that the streamers could select their partner duo from a group of NFL players. The order was decided by a Fortnite tournament.

%MINIFYHTMLc12eb3b29f9b62e5899422512852cb9613% %MINIFYHTMLc12eb3b29f9b62e5899422512852cb9614%

There are many important NFL stars involved in the tournament, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Twitch Rivals also brought with it the great streamers, including the World Cup champion Bugha, Tfue, TimTheTatman and DrLupo, among others (complete teams below).

There are 16 teams with 16 Twitch streamers and 16 NFL players, one on each team. They will compete for a total prize of $ 500,000 for the charity of their choice (the full prize below).

Join DAZN to see Jake Paul against AnEsonGib live on January 30

What time does the Streamer Bowl begin?

Date: Thursday, January 30

Thursday, January 30 Pre-game: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Kick off: 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl live stream

Twitch Rivals will host the event in the video above.

There is no definitive statement from Twitch Rivals, but we assume that individual transmitters will also transmit the transmission on their personal channels. Although it is not clear if this will be just a retransmission of what Twitch Rivals shows or if it will be from the point of view of the transmitter you want to see.

Fortnite equipment for Streamer Bowl

Streamer NFL player Bugha JuJu Smith-Schuster It was Kyler Murray Drupo Keenan Allen NICKMERCS Mike Evans TimTheTatman Johnathan Abram Reverse2k Baker Mayfield Symfuhny D.K. Metcalf LosPollosTV Jamal Adams BrookeAB Eric Ebron Chap Kyle Van Noy Clix Tarik Cohen NickEh30 David Morgan old man Kenyan Draco Aydan Kurt Benkert Unknown Army Avonte Maddox Natehill Eddie Vanderdoes

The favorite duo to win is Bugha and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster has been playing Fortnite for years, and Bugha is one of the best players in the world considering that he ranked first in the World Cup. VegasOdds lists that duo as the favorite along with NateHill and EddieVanderdoes.

Join DAZN to see Jake Paul against AnEsonGib live on January 30

Streamer Bowl Rules

Basic rules

Teams will play 4 custom pairing games in the Arena Duos pairing playlist

Before the start of each game, teams will receive a single point of interest (POI) and the coordinates of the map where they will land

Players will fall and limit themselves to this limit until the storm is projected to cover the area.

Once that phase of the storm begins to close, players will receive audio and visual signals to indicate that they can leave the POI and play the rest of the game as normal.

Primary POIs

Hot Drop 1: Frenzy Farm

Hot Drop 2: sweaty sands

Hot Drop 3: Dirty Springs

Hot Drop 4: Lazy Lake

Restrictions

Players / teams cannot use boats

Players / teams may not loot or visit POIs directly outside the limits until they are instructed to leave the limit. This means:

Salty Springs out of Hot Drop # 2 is out of bounds until indicated

The retail row outside of Hot Drop # 3 is out of bounds until indicated

Sanctions

If one or more players are caught outside the coordinates before they are instructed to leave, the following penalties will be applied to their respective teams:

Warning

Loss of 4 points of the game.

Loss of all points and immediate abandonment of the game.

Punctuation

Placement points Real victory +3 Reach the Top 2 +2 Reach the Top 3 +2 Reach the Top 4 +1 Reach the Top 8 +1 Reach the 12 best +1 Each elimination 2 points

Streamer Bowl prize pool

Site Charitable donations First $ 125,000 2nd $ 80,000 3rd $ 60,000 4th $ 50,000 5th $ 40,000 6th $ 30,000 7th $ 25,000 8th $ 20,000 Nineth $ 15,000 10 $ 10,000 11-16 $ 7,500

There will be a total of $ 500,000 delivered in charitable donations and an additional $ 80,000 delivered in gifted subs.