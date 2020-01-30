Former Kristina Elise of Broderick Hunter moves forward with the son of billionaire Donahue Peebles

%MINIFYHTMLcd7b437ed04ae776145db1ef423c720b11% %MINIFYHTMLcd7b437ed04ae776145db1ef423c720b12%

Instagram

The stunner becomes an Instagram official with Donahue Peebles III through a couple of photos they took when they celebrated the New Year in New York City.

Up News Info –

Kristina Elise The new year is starting with a new boyfriend. Following its separation from the model Broderick hunter, the female stunner moved with Donahue Peebles III, the son of billionaire Donahue Peebles, and it seems that the new couple is so in love.

Kristina made her romance on Instagram official with a photo taken during her New Year celebration at The Polo Bar in New York. In the photo, she could be seen leaning closer to the real estate agent with a drink in her hand. Donahue, meanwhile, made a similar pose. Another photo showed them outside the bar, while Donahue wrapped his arm around his body.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLcd7b437ed04ae776145db1ef423c720b13% %MINIFYHTMLcd7b437ed04ae776145db1ef423c720b14%

Donahue also posted a photo of the couple together on his own account. Taken at Brookfield Place in the Big Apple, Kristina took her boyfriend's hand while spending time on the ice skate. He wrote in the legend: "Jersey is not so bad, as long as it is in the background."

<br />

Kristina and Broderick separated in 2017. The male model himself moved out after his separation, posting a photo of him flirting with another model on Instagram Mariama Diallo during a beach vacation.

<br />

Before making his new relationship public, Broderick talked about his ideal women and said he prefers dark skinned women to light skinned women because, in his opinion, dark skinned women always receive a violent reaction every time they receive care.

He was also sincere about his support for black women by saying: "As I began to grow and through my basketball stages and everything, I value and appreciate all women, but black women were always important to me. I have seen how they have helped me grow and the things they have taught me. Everything I know, I have learned from black women. "