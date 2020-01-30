For the first time in 4 years, life expectancy in the United States increases slightly | USA news

%MINIFYHTML192f7b5a1a1063c054b116d244857b0b11% %MINIFYHTML192f7b5a1a1063c054b116d244857b0b12%

Life expectancy in the United States has increased for the first time in four years.

The increase is small, only one month, but it marks at least a temporary high to a downward trend. The increase is due to lower rates of cancer mortality and drug overdose, although deaths from drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine continued to increase.

"Hopefully it will continue," said Robert Anderson, who oversees the report published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The last calculation is for 2018 and factors in current death trends and other problems. On average, a baby born that year is expected to live about 78 years and 8 months, the CDC said.

For men, it is approximately 76 years and 2 months; for women of 81 years and 1 month.

For decades, life expectancy in the United States was on the rise, increasing some months almost every year. But from 2014 to 2017, it fell slightly or remained stable. That was largely attributed to the waves of overdose and suicide deaths.

Suicides continued to rise in 2018, as did deaths from influenza and pneumonia during what turned out to be an unusually bad flu year. But the decreases in some other causes of death, especially cancer and drug overdoses, were enough to overcome all that, according to the report.

Cancer is the nation's number 2 killer, and about 600,000 deaths are attributed to it every year, so even small changes in the cancer death rate can have a big effect. The rate fell more than 2 percent, matching the fall in 2017.

"I am a little surprised that the rapid pace continues," said Rebecca Siegel, a researcher at the American Cancer Society.

Most of the improvement is in lung cancer because there are fewer smokers and better treatments, he said.

Also surprising was the drop in drug overdose deaths that had skyrocketed until 2017. The death rate fell by 4 percent in 2018 and the number of deaths dropped to approximately 67,400.

It is still a crisis, but the rates are & # 39; encouraging & # 39;

Deaths from heroin and prescription painkillers decreased, however, deaths from other drugs (fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine) continued to increase. And preliminary data for the first half of 2019 suggest that the overall decline in overdose deaths is already slowing.

It's still a crisis, said Katherine Keyes, a researcher at Columbia University. "But the fact that we have seen the first year where there is no additional increase is encouraging."

The national decline was driven by falls in 14 states, said Anderson of the CDC. Those include states where overdose deaths have been most common, such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia.

In Hamilton County, Ohio, which includes Cincinnati, overdose deaths decreased in 2018 and preliminary data indicate another drop last year. County Health Commissioner Tim Ingram acknowledged efforts to try to expand access to treatment and widely distribute the Narcan reversal overdose.

"We almost saturated our community with Narcan," he said.

Nationally, for all causes of death, more than 2.8 million Americans died in 2018. That is approximately 26,000 more than the previous year, according to the CDC report. The number increased even when the mortality rate fell, because the population is growing and a large group is of retirement age.

Other findings:

The 10 leading causes of death remained the same, with heart disease at number 1. The death rate from heart disease decreased slightly, by less than 1 percent.

Mortality rates also decreased due to stroke, Alzheimer's disease, chronic lower respiratory diseases and unintentional injuries, which include drug overdoses.

Americans who were 65 in 2018 are expected to live another 19 years and six months, on average.

The infant mortality rate fell more than 2 percent, to 1 in 177 births.

The suicide death rate reached its highest level since 1941: around 14 per 100,000. The rate peaked during the Depression in 1932 and then declined mainly until 2000. It has been increasing most of the years since then.

The United States has the highest suicide rate of 11 rich nations studied, according to a separate report published Thursday by the Commonwealth private fund. That report also found that the life expectancy of the USA. UU. It is two years less than the average of the other 10 rich nations.