Flooding rains hit Brazil's southeast again | News

Heavy rains caused destruction in southeastern Brazil on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a region that was already suffering floods and landslides in the last week.

In the capital of the state of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, a metropolitan area that houses six million people, some neighborhoods saw 176 millimeters (7 inches) of rain Tuesday night.

It was the last storm in what has been a punishing January for Minas Gerais and the neighboring states of Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro.

Roadson on Tuesday night became overflowing rivers, sweeping cars, motorcycles and debris.

One person died and, as of Wednesday, 62 people had died since January 24 due to storms in Espirito Santo and Minas Gerais.

Rains are expected to continue this week in the southeast of the country.