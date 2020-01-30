Fallon Sherrock: Lisa Ashton can & # 39; bomb them all & # 39; in PDC Tour | Darts news





Lisa Ashton won a PDC Tour card through a difficult Q-School

Fallon Sherrock has backed Lisa Ashton to "bomb them all,quot; after she became the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card through Q School earlier this month.

The 25-year-old made her own story at the PDC World Championships in December, when she became the first woman to win a match in the tournament, when she reached the third round.

Ashton won the tour card through the difficult Q-School, while Sherrock failed to get a tour card, but will make his Premier League Darts debut against Glen Durrant in the second week at Nottingham on February 13.

On Ashton's achievement, Sherrock said: "I always believed with the number of women who entered that one of us would receive the tour card.

"He was so proud that it was she who got it because he is one of the good dart players we have, one of the best dart players we could try and prove to men that we can also compete."

"I was really happy that she was the one to happen because now she is just going to bomb them all and everyone will say & # 39; oh, not only Fallon can beat men & # 39 ;, Lisa can do it weekly and I 100 percent believe that, so I'm very happy that one of us has understood. "

Fallon Sherrock made history at the PDC World Championships in December when she became the first woman to win a match in the tournament.

Sherrock has been hailed as a role model for female darts after his performance at the World Championship, but insisted he wasn't thinking too much about the future.

She added: "It's good to be called a role model, because I never thought I would be a role model for anyone else.

"I am very proud to have inspired so many people. People who say that I am a role model make me feel very happy and I am juggling well at the moment."