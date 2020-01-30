F1 and FIA oversee coronavirus outbreak in China

%MINIFYHTMLf67a2cbc40d053f04305cb025611f35a11% %MINIFYHTMLf67a2cbc40d053f04305cb025611f35a12%







The governing body of Formula 1, the FIA, says it is monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus in China and will take "any required action,quot; around its events.

In the latest update from Chinese health authorities on Thursday, 170 people died from the virus with 7,711 confirmed cases.

The FIA ​​oversees numerous motoring events in China, with the F1 GP of China, the fourth round of the new season, which will take place in Shanghai from April 17 to 19.

A statement from the FIA ​​said: "After the coronavirus epidemic that broke out in China at the beginning of the year, the FIA ​​closely monitors the evolution of the situation with the relevant authorities and their member clubs, under the direction of the Commission President FIA doctor, Professor Gerard Saillant.

"The FIA ​​will evaluate the schedule of their next races and, if necessary, take the necessary measures to help protect the global motor sport community and the general public."

While the Chinese GP is still more than two months away, the sporting events scheduled in the country for the most immediate period have been postponed in recent days.

The World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing were delayed one year until March 2021, while Chinese soccer authorities suspended the matches indefinitely.