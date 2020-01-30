Evelyn Lozada's nemesis, Ogom "OG,quot; Chijindu and her ex-husband, Chad "Ochocinco,quot; Johnson come together to drive her crazy with this announcement: "Fans of,quot; Basketball Wives "adore meanness,quot;

According to recent information, Ogom Chijindu, known primarily as OG, and Chad "Ochocinco,quot; Johnson will present a charity basketball game with celebrities on the last day of the month.

Evelyn Lozada must have a headache reading about her ex-husband and her nemesis teaming up.

The first news about the event appeared when Ogom updated his Instagram with promotional images related to the next game.

Always true to her style, the 35-year-old athlete and fashion model spelled out the description of her publication in capital letters, and according to her legend, Ochocinco wanted her to be the host of the charity party.

To increase the dramatic effect, the star of Basketball Wives He also used the song "Eight Five,quot; by French Montana, which suggests the turbulent relationship between Ochocinco and his former partner, Evelyn.

It was not long after Ogom shared his post, and the former NFL star expressed his approval by commenting: "Yes, queen yes," accompanied by heart-eyed emojis.

The seemingly friendly exchange between the two celebrities comes after the drama in the last season of Basketball Wives, in which a great battle took place between OG and Evelyn during their joint trip to Costa Rica.

During their discussion, some sharp words were exchanged, such as Evelyn calling OG "ugly,quot; and her response, which stated that Ochocinco loved her, as well as her popular statement that she was "the athlete of her favorite athlete."

Meanwhile, Ochocinco also participated in the ongoing scandal, as he was blamed for being involved with the two women at the same time. However, the 42-year-old man responded by stating that he never claimed to be a saint.

Fans love meanness. One said: "Ayoooo … that is precisely why I love you because you are an AQUARIUM gang gang gang !!!! 🤣😂🤣 🤦‍♀️"

Another commentator said: "The favorite athlete of your favorite athlete! I am the queen of speaking sh # t, and I am supporting him! Talk that talking girl !!!!!!!!!!!! We love it from Nigeria. 🇳🇬 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”

This person declared: “Yas, honey, Evelyn thought she had made a double cross, but Og returned with the triple cross! In his face! How you like me now! OMG. Everything insignificant in this. I love 😂🤣 ".

Will Evelyn react to the latest developments in an important way?



