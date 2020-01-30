Eva Marcille impresses fans with this unfiltered photo: "This world owes me nothing,quot;

Eva Marcille shared an unfiltered photo on her social media account and, as always, her natural appearance managed to impress everyone. But what seems to have impressed fans the most are the words Eva used in her legend.

‘Without filter, just me … This world owes me nothing … Get mine, for me and mine, honestly. Dedication, sacrifice and diligence is not always easy, but it is always necessary. I have to remember to take it one day at a time with each day they give me … #gratitude #humidity #joy #MrsSterling Eva ’Eva captioned her post.

Someone said, "That's it, girl! You are not in the rat race out here. You have your HUSBAND insured! Bloop !!!!!" and a follower posted this: "Beautiful words @evamarcille No filter needed."

Another of Eva's fans said: ‘Well, Miss Eva, we, the little ones, love you too, girl! I love you girl!

He also shared more motivational messages on his social media account. To one of them, a follower replied: "I needed this, a week has passed and it has not gone so well."

The most problematic fans thank Eva for this post that seems to have helped many people.

A follower said: "Thank you for this much-needed reminder," and another commenter wrote this: "@evamarcille, I needed this today …". thank you for posting it ❤️ congratulations on the new addition and may your family be blessed. "

Someone else also thanked the post and said: gracias Thank you very much @evamarcille. I needed to hear this. Have a nice day! & # 39;

Somoene more said: Amen! Trying to heal after leaving a very abusive (protected by email) "

The other day, Eva shared a video related to Kobe Bryant on her social media account, and this made most of her fans cry.

Ad

Many people are disconsolate these days, crying to Kobe Bryant, his daughter and everyone else who lost their lives.



Post views:

0 0