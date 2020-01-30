Erica Mena has a gift for her diehard fans – Watch the clip

Erica Mena is living her best life these days while waiting to give birth to her and Safaree's girl. His fans are increasingly anxious with each passing day and they say he seems to have been pregnant forever.

Erica explained that if this is how it feels for them, they should consider how difficult everything is for her. But, nevertheless, the woman could not be happier.

He also married Safaree over the past year, but this year, he flooded his social media account with the most emotional clips and photos he has ever seen at a wedding.

Anyway, here is Erica's surprise for her fans.

‘Having a lot of fun learning how to make my glamor using @JuviasPlace Ladies, you must add these platelets to your makeup bag. Use my code "MENA,quot; to save money ✨ #JuviasPlace #JuviasPlacePartner #UltaBeauty #JuviasPlacePallets ", Erica captioned her post.

Someone said: & # 39; I am a big fan of yours and I love you to work and I am so proud that you have found happiness in your life & # 39 ;, and another follower published this: & # 39; He said he is learning how to do it, but clearly someone else is applying it.

Another commenter said: ‘I use that eye shadow, they have beautiful colors and it works well. You have to use a primer to stay all day. "

An Instagram installer told Erica "Ok, I've never used makeup, I'm getting older and I want to try something, not too heavy. @Iamerica_mena is good for me and my skin is also very sensitive because I love those colors."

These days, Erica promoted her husband's new music on her social media account.

She told fans and followers that the album had just been released, and asks people what her favorite song on the album is.

‘♥ ️ It's here! I am so proud of you. They cannot deny that this work is incredible. @safaree: What is your favorite song? Erica captioned her post.



